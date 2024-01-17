January 17, 2024
Offering a jammed-pack speaker lineup and a bustling trade show, the Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend Ohio Pork Congress, which will be Feb. 6-7 at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio.
“The Ohio Pork Congress truly is the best opportunity to learn what’s going on in our industry from top experts, to network with fellow producers, and to see what’s new on the trade show floor,” says Nick Seger, Ohio Pork Council president and a producer from Shelby County.
Steve Meyer, lead economist with Partners for Production Agriculture, will offer his insights into what the rest of 2024 has in store in terms of cost of production, profitability, exports and more.
Adding even more context on what the coming year will bring will be the National Pork Board’s Neal Hull and Jose de Jesus, as they explain what checkoff-funded strategies are underway to boost domestic pork demand.
The Ohio Pork Congress, with the largest pork-specific trade show in the eastern Hog Belt, also includes recognition of industry leaders and a special time for everyone to support the Friends of Pork PAC.
In addition to the Ohio Pork Council Update, other educational seminars and breakout sessions include:
PRRS: What’s New in the Producer Toolbox? — Dr. Scott Dee, former director of research, Pipestone System
ASF Update & What Are We Doing to Keep It Out — Dr. Patrick Webb, National Pork Board and Dr. Anna Forseth, NPPC
Ohio Department of Animal Health Update — Dr. Dennis Summers, Ohio State veterinarian
Get Going with the FAD Dashboard & US SHIP — Mike King, OPC
Manure Management & Safety — Glen Arnold, OSU
How Can New Technology Unlock Trapped Value? — Dr. Tom Stein, Merck
Feed Quality & Biosecurity — Dr. Trey Kellner, AMVC Management Services
On-Farm Depop & Crisis Preparedness — Dr. Andy Bowman, OSU and Dr. Andreia Arruda, OSU
Labor: How to Attract/Keep Employees — Diane Bettin, Bettin Consulting
Safeguarding the Future of Pork: Connect, Engage, Protect — Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Animal Ag Alliance
Addressing Pork Demand — Neal Hull and Jose de Jesus, National Pork Board
NPPC’s Political Strategy — Bryan Humphreys, CEO, NPPC
Ohio Department of Ag Update — Brian Baldridge, director, ODA
“It’s always so amazing to hear from so many enthusiastic and knowledgeable people in our industry at Ohio Pork Congress,” Seger says. “The face-to-face networking and professional development opportunities offered during this event don’t happen every day, which is why I’m urging everyone to register now to be in Lima this February. Whether it’s the thought-provoking seminars, the trade show, social activities or simply reconnecting with industry friends, you don’t want to miss out.”
Registration information is available at ohioporkcongress.org.
To learn more about the Ohio Pork Council, visit ohiopork.org or call 614-882-5887.
Source: Ohio Pork Council
