Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership program Executive Director Brad Schloesser says he anticipates another outstanding group of ag leaders when Class XIII kicks off its 22-month cohort in September.

Application deadline is March 31.

Individuals are encouraged to apply who are:

• dedicated to agriculture and rural Minnesota

• committed to the program with time and energy

• residents of Minnesota, 25 years of age and older

• developing and experienced leaders in the community or other organizations

• open-minded and willing to engage with differences

• devoted to learning and personal growth

• able to bring unique experiences and viewpoints to the group

Participants are expected to attend 11 seminars during the 22-month program period — mostly in-person, but also with online content. The time commitment for seminars of MARL Class XIII will be 18 days in the first year (2024-25) and 24 days in the second year (2025-26).

Ten seminars rotate to different locations around the state, giving participants a firsthand view of the different types of agriculture and ag-related industries in Minnesota. In the second year, seminars will also be held in Washington, D.C., as well as abroad, with the destination to be determined by the MARL board and announced in summer 2025.

The international study tour destinations have included Morocco, Cuba, Croatia, China, Cambodia, Ecuador, Panama and Taiwan.

Thirty applicants are selected for each class, and application forms can be found online. A selection committee will personally interview eligible applicants in June via virtual interview.

“As an alumnus of the MARL program myself, I can attest to the life-changing experience that participants can expect,” Schloesser says. “The program is rigorous, but the opportunity for growth is limitless. The program prepares individuals who are passionate about agriculture to assume great leadership roles and to affect positive change in agriculture across this great state.”

For more information on the MARL program, visit marlprogram.org or contact Schloesser at [email protected] or 507-537-7488.

Source: Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership