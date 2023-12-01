by Ron Stock

Land is still selling at the top of the market. Thus far, higher interest rates and lower commodity prices have not affected the selling prices, according to BigIron Realty.

Based in Columbus, Neb., BigIron, a licensed real estate broker in eight states, compiles the reports each month for this column. However, not all sales are handled by BigIron each month.

The following are a few of the most recent sales in Nebraska. The time to market and sell a farm via online auction is about six weeks. This month, all sales reported are courtesy of BigIron Realty.

Northeast

Stanton County. A total of 160 acres sold at online auction for $1,760,000. This rolling dryland farm is located just north of Leigh. It has good gravel road access on the east and north sides. According to the Stanton County Farm Service Agency, there are 152 acres of cropland on the quarter section.

Southeast

Cass County. A total of 80 acres sold at online auction for $1,292,000. This farm has been in the family for more than five generations dating back to the early 1900s, so the sale offered a rare opportunity. This highly productive 80 acres lies relatively flat and has 76.5 base acres as reported by FSA. It has very rich soils, 91% percent of which are Yutan silty clay loam — with the remainder made up of Aksarben silty clay loam and a bit of Monoma silt loam, which together scores an excellent National Commodity Crop Productivity Index of 61.1. This farm is 5.5 miles east of Greenwood.

Polk County. A total of 305.78 acres sold at online auction for $3,834,071 in two tracts. Tract 1 is 240 acres with 226.65 acres of cropland, and according to the Upper Big Blue NRD, 173 of those acres are considered irrigated. Personal property in the sale includes a seven-tower Valley pivot with a corner system and an 80-hp gearhead with pump. The power unit and fuel tanks were not included in the sale. There are also two grain bins on the farm — about an 8,000-bushel bin and a 16,000-bushel bin. There is good gravel road access off Highway 66.

Tract 2 has 65.78 acres with some of the best soil types in the county and has good gravel road access. Included in the sale was a seven-tower Valley pivot with a corner system. The pivot is located on the neighbor’s side of the line and is connected to his well. The neighbor-tenant uses this pivot to irrigate his property. In return, they supply water to the property. There was no obligation or agreement to continue this arrangement after the sale.

Central

Hall County. A total of 21.36 acres sold at online auction for $600,216. This is a feedlot that is permitted for 2,500 head. There is an easement to apply lagoon water on Tract 2 that remains in place. There is a 60-by-100-foot machine shed with a cement floor. There are six grain bins for about 210,000 bushels of storage, with wet and dry legs, and a dump pit. Possession of the grain bins takes place April 1. There is about 1,600 feet of flat bottom bunk space, and some are new. There is a hydraulic squeeze chute with an alleyway, and fuel storage for 14,000 gallons.

There is an open concrete bunker, a 74-foot scale service, a scale house with restroom and air conditioning. The cattle shades currently on the site belong to the tenant and did not sell with the facility. The lagoon pond is pumped to the center pivot. This feedlot was a turnkey operation. There is a ranch-style, five-bedroom, three-bath home. It has newer air conditioning installed, hardwood floors and kitchen with a bar. The basement is partially finished.

Stock is co-founder of BigIron Auctions and Realty with his brother Mark.