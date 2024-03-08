Lack of land on market keeps values stable

by Ron Stock

Land is still selling well. There is less land on the market this year compared to last year, according to BigIron Realty, which is probably keeping land prices propped up. Corn prices are lower, but cattle prices are at an all-time high.

Based in Columbus, Neb., BigIron, a licensed real estate broker in eight states, compiles the reports each month for this column. However, not all sales are handled by BigIron. For more information, call BigIron at 800-887-8625.

The following are a few of the most recent sales in Nebraska, this month all courtesy of BigIron Realty:

East

York County. A total of 75.94 acres sold at online auction for $877,107. There are 62.65 acres of prime cropland that have a history of seed corn production, and 12.41 acres that are trees with the West Fork of the Big Blue River running through them. Included in the sale was an irrigation pump that is down in the well.

Seward County. A total of 160 acres sold at online auction for $936,000. This property is comprised of 160 acres of pasture grass and tree lines, and about 128 acres of open pasture grass with the remainder being hardwood trees.

The pasture is entirely free of volunteer trees, with all weeds controlled. It was lightly grazed in 2023, and the possession was open for the 2024 season. This property has excellent deer, turkey and moral mushroom hunting. It lies on the south side of Branched Oak Road, and from the north side of this parcel, a view of Branched Oak Lake and State Recreation Area just 4 miles to the east can be seen.

Parts of this parcel have the potential for development for residential housing and acreages, if it were approved by the Seward County Zoning Commission.

Polk County. A total of 160 acres sold at online auction for $648,000. The property is on a good gravel road and is just off Highway 39. According to the Central Platte NRD, there are 76.43 certified irrigated acres. A new well was drilled in June. Included in the sale is an eight-tower Zimmatic pivot, the irrigation pipe that connects the well to the pivot, and a nearly new, 60-hp Amarillo gearhead with pump.

Central

Hall County. A total of 146.85 acres sold at online auction for $903,127.50. This pivot-irrigated farm is in a great location only a half-mile off Highway 281, with access on two sides by a well-maintained gravel road. There are three wells on the farm — one at the pivot point for the pivot, one in the northwest and one in the southwest — that provide gravity irrigation. Two are electric, and the northwest one is powered by a propane power unit that belongs to the tenant and did not sell with the farm.

Total acres irrigated under the pivot and end gun are 121.7 acres. There are 17.3 acres of gravity-irrigated and dry crop ground combined. According to the Central Platte NRD, there are 145.36 acres eligible for irrigation on the farm.

There is a drainage ditch that drains into two man-made ponds that run toward the southeast. The farm was in soybeans for the 2023 season, and the southeast corners are in native grass. There are two 10,000-bushel-capacity grain bins and a 120-by-60-foot pole building in the southwest corner.

Stock is co-founder of BigIron Auctions and Realty with his brother Mark.