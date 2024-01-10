Sponsored By
Kansas land values steady

Agricultural land continues to be in demand.

Jennifer M. Latzke

January 10, 2024

Pond, field, land
LAND SALES: Kansas land sales continued to be steady through October. Peter Blottman/Getty Images

Kansas land sales were staying consistent through the state in October. Here are some recent sales:

Reno County. About 430 acres of Reno County cropland sold at auction Oct. 24. The land, located southwest of Nickerson, Kan., was sold in three tracts.

Tract 1 was 160 acres, with sorghum and soybean base yields, and it sold for $2,950 per acre. Tract 2 was 160 acres with a history in wheat, sorghum and oats production, and it sold for $3,050 per acre. And Tract 3 was 120 acres with a history of wheat, corn and oats production, and it sold for $3,500 per acre.

All three tracts were level with nearly 80% Class 2 soil, and the rest in Class 3. They each had excellent access to Salem Road and West 4th Avenue, a few minutes from Hutchinson, Kan. RFB Properties LLC was the seller. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Reno County. In a separate auction Oct. 3, 70 acres of cropland sold for $3,101 per acre. This tract, located a mile west of the Cheney Reservoir Wildlife Area entrance, along K14 Highway, was planted to 37 acres of alfalfa and 31 acres of brome hay, with a 1.5-acre grass waterway. Its location made it ideal for a rural homesite, or to use for recreation or hunting.

The seller was the Patricia E. Weelborg Revocable Trust. BigIron Realty, Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Sheridan County. About 480 acres of cropland and grass in Sheridan County sold at auction Oct. 11. Both tracts were located north of Tasco, Kan., with access to good roads and submersible wells in both tracts to provide livestock water.

Tract 1 was 242 acres of cropland planted to feed in 2023, with 70 acres of grass, and it sold for $1,650 per acre. Tract 2 was 63 acres of cropland, also planted to feed in 2023, with 93 acres of grassland that had not been pastured with excellent grass available for fall grazing, and a pond. It sold for $1,450 per acre.

Bainter Construction Co. Inc. was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc. handled the sale.

Wallace County. A tract of about 387 acres of contiguous Conservation Reserve Program land in Wallace County sold at auction Oct. 17. The ground was enrolled in CRP through September 2026, and enrolled in the SAFE-Kansas Lesser Prairie-Chicken Grassland Restoration practice, with a thriving wildlife presence.

It was approved for emergency CRP grazing through Sept. 30, with the grass left in excellent condition. The seller’s mineral rights went to the buyer. It sold for $1,350 per acre.

Roland Meyer was the seller. BigIron Realty, Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Cheyenne County, Colo. A single tract of 320 acres of CRP in Cheyenne County, Colo., sold at auction Oct. 13. The half-section of CRP, located on Highway 385 between Burlington and Cheyenne Wells, Colo., is enrolled in two CRP contracts through September 2031. The land sold for $1,350 per acre.

The seller was Schenk Farms LLC, et al. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected], or call 620-253-5497.

Read more about:

FarmlandLand SalesLand PurchaseLand Prices

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
