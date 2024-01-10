Kansas land sales were staying consistent through the state in October. Here are some recent sales:

Reno County. About 430 acres of Reno County cropland sold at auction Oct. 24. The land, located southwest of Nickerson, Kan., was sold in three tracts.

Tract 1 was 160 acres, with sorghum and soybean base yields, and it sold for $2,950 per acre. Tract 2 was 160 acres with a history in wheat, sorghum and oats production, and it sold for $3,050 per acre. And Tract 3 was 120 acres with a history of wheat, corn and oats production, and it sold for $3,500 per acre.

All three tracts were level with nearly 80% Class 2 soil, and the rest in Class 3. They each had excellent access to Salem Road and West 4th Avenue, a few minutes from Hutchinson, Kan. RFB Properties LLC was the seller. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Reno County. In a separate auction Oct. 3, 70 acres of cropland sold for $3,101 per acre. This tract, located a mile west of the Cheney Reservoir Wildlife Area entrance, along K14 Highway, was planted to 37 acres of alfalfa and 31 acres of brome hay, with a 1.5-acre grass waterway. Its location made it ideal for a rural homesite, or to use for recreation or hunting.

The seller was the Patricia E. Weelborg Revocable Trust. BigIron Realty, Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Sheridan County. About 480 acres of cropland and grass in Sheridan County sold at auction Oct. 11. Both tracts were located north of Tasco, Kan., with access to good roads and submersible wells in both tracts to provide livestock water.

Tract 1 was 242 acres of cropland planted to feed in 2023, with 70 acres of grass, and it sold for $1,650 per acre. Tract 2 was 63 acres of cropland, also planted to feed in 2023, with 93 acres of grassland that had not been pastured with excellent grass available for fall grazing, and a pond. It sold for $1,450 per acre.

Bainter Construction Co. Inc. was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc. handled the sale.

Wallace County. A tract of about 387 acres of contiguous Conservation Reserve Program land in Wallace County sold at auction Oct. 17. The ground was enrolled in CRP through September 2026, and enrolled in the SAFE-Kansas Lesser Prairie-Chicken Grassland Restoration practice, with a thriving wildlife presence.

It was approved for emergency CRP grazing through Sept. 30, with the grass left in excellent condition. The seller’s mineral rights went to the buyer. It sold for $1,350 per acre.

Roland Meyer was the seller. BigIron Realty, Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Cheyenne County, Colo. A single tract of 320 acres of CRP in Cheyenne County, Colo., sold at auction Oct. 13. The half-section of CRP, located on Highway 385 between Burlington and Cheyenne Wells, Colo., is enrolled in two CRP contracts through September 2031. The land sold for $1,350 per acre.

The seller was Schenk Farms LLC, et al. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected], or call 620-253-5497.