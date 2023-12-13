Kansas land sales were strong throughout the state in November. Here are some of the latest sales:

Sherman and Cheyenne counties. More than 1,120 acres of irrigated cropland, dryland and grass — including gas production — were sold at auction Nov. 30. The land sold in eight tracts, all located directly north of Goodland, Kan., across Sherman and Cheyenne counties.

Tract 1, located on the southern border of Cheyenne County, was 315 acres of dryland and grass, with two gas wells, and it sold at $2,200 per acre. Tract 2 was 80 acres of dryland, with one gas well, and it sold for $2,450 per acre. Tract 3 was 82 acres of new grassland, with one gas well, and it sold for $900 per acre. Sharing a fence line was Tract 4, which was 75 acres of dryland that sold for $2,200 per acre.

Tract 5, which was 61 irrigated acres, with about 10 acres of dryland and one gas well, sold for $5,350. Tract 6 was 120 irrigated acres and about 34 dryland acres, and it sold for $5,900 per acre. Tract 7, which was 123 irrigated acres and 35 dryland acres, with one gas well, sold for $6,400. And Tract 8, which was 157 dryland acres, sold for $2,050 per acre.

The Ralph and Wava Duell Irrevocable Trusts were the sellers. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Sheridan County. About 320 acres of cropland and grass, located northeast of Hoxie, Kan., were sold at auction Nov. 21. The single tract consisted of 222 acres of excellent cropland and about 90 acres of pasture with a good windmill. It sold for $2,300 per acre. Seller was SRT Farms, and Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Ottawa County. About 322 acres of dryland was sold by private treaty in November. The tract, located just west of Delphos, Kan., sold for $4,000 per acre. McClintock was the seller. Midwest Land & Home, Washington, Kan., handled the sale.

Republic County. A 55-acre tract of wildlife habitat, located north of Belleville, Kan., in Republic County, sold by private treaty for $3,620 per acre. Scofield was the seller. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

Atchison County. A single tract of 46 acres of cropland and about 34 acres of CRP in Atchison County was sold by online auction in November for $5,475 per acre. Speer Trust was the seller. The sale was handled by Midwest Land & Home.

Jewell County. About 156 acres of cropland, pasture and wildlife habitat in Jewell County was sold by private treaty in November for $3,410 per acre. Garman Trust was the seller. The sale was handled by Midwest Land & Home.

Cloud County. A tract of 80 acres of dryland and waterways in Cloud County sold for $5,200 per acre at auction in November. The seller was the Ransopher Trust, and Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

Pottawatomie County. A tract of 120 acres of northern Flint Hills pasture, including a 10-acre parcel with a modern home, sold for $6,700 per acre by private treaty in November. The parcel, located just southeast of Olsburg, Kan., in Pottawatomie County, was sold by Cusimano. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

Marshall County. A parcel of 40 acres of pasture with a 5-acre homesite with shop was sold by private treaty for a total of $410,000 in November. The land, located 10 miles southeast of Frankfort, Kan., in Marshall County, was sold by Schwandt. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

Edwards County. A tract of 79 acres of irrigated cropland, just south of Lewis, Kan., in Edwards County, sold in November for $5,000 per acre. The parcel was located along a blacktop road and came with a 1973 water right and half interest in the irrigation equipment. Farmers National handled the sale.

Wallace County. A single tract of 325 acres of highly productive, nearly level cropland with water rights, sold at auction Sept. 15. The land, located south of Sharon Springs, Kan., sold for $2,900 per acre. It was sold by Gelsthorp Farms Inc., and Farmers National handled the sale.

Lincoln County. A single tract of 154 acres of dryland, south of Hunter, Kan., in Lincoln County, sold at auction Oct. 10, for $3,352 per acre. The seller was the Hines Trust. Farmers National handled the sale.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected] or call 620-253-5497.