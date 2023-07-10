What was a hot but quiet start to the weekend has turned into a major disaster in parts of New York’s Hudson Valley, Vermont and other areas of the region.

Even in parts of Pennsylvania, there has been serious flooding reported — all caused by a series of slow-moving storms that passed through Sunday and Monday.

There is no word yet on how much farm and crop damage has been sustained. Judging by the pictures and videos on social media, overall damage could equal or even exceed damage done by past storms, including Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

First, stay safe. Follow instructions by your emergency responders, so you do not get hurt. Do not try to assess damage now; wait until the storms pass and the floodwaters recede.

Once it is safe to do so, and if your crop is insured by crop insurance, follow these steps outlined on the Risk Management Agency website:

• Contact your crop insurance agent and follow up in writing. Your crop insurance company will arrange for a loss adjuster to inspect your crop.

Contact your agent within 72 hours after discovery of damage. The loss adjuster will determine whether your yield or revenue falls below the guarantee stated in your policy.

If you are still within the window of opportunity to replant your crop, switch to another crop, or if you want to destroy the crop for any reason (such as planting a cover crop), contact your crop insurance agent and let him or her know your intentions immediately. Your crop insurance company must have an opportunity to inspect the crop and release the acres. Destroying your crop before the company releases the acres could result in your claim being denied.

You must continue to care for the crop until harvest or until your company appraises the crop and releases the acreage.

While you wait for the adjuster, remember these rules:

Do not destroy any of your crop.

Do not disk.

Do not plow.

Do not replant.

Do nothing to destroy your crop until you have permission from a claims adjuster or an insurance company representative.

You should have your Farm Service Agency documents ready to show the number of acres and locations of your insured crops.

The adjuster should have copies of your crop insurance policy documents and your Actual Production History (APH). Adjusters may take pictures of your fields. They may check with your neighbors on the condition of their crops, and they may check with the local elevator operator for average yields in the area.