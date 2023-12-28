Sponsored By
Nebraska Farmer Logo

High prices still rule land marketHigh prices still rule land market

Land Values: Here are the latest Nebraska land sales in Richardson, Hamilton, Nemaha and Polk counties.

December 28, 2023

2 Min Read
tractor in field
TOP MARKET: Land is still selling at the top of the market, but the market may be showing signs of leveling off, says Ron Stock of BigIron Realty in Columbus, Neb. Curt Arens

by Ron Stock

Farmland is still selling for remarkably high prices, BigIron Realty says, but there are signs that prices are topping out. And it appears there are going to be more farms coming on the market moving forward.

Based in Columbus, Neb., BigIron, a licensed real estate broker in eight states, compiles the reports each month for this column. However, not all sales are handled by BigIron each month. For more information, call BigIron at 800-887-8625.

The following are a few of the most recent sales in Nebraska. Time to market and sell a farm via online auction is about 60 days. This month, all sales reported are courtesy of BigIron Realty.

Southeast

Richardson County. A total of 156.53 acres sold at online auction for $1,510,514.50. This farm has been in one family for more than 100 years. This farm is lightly terraced, lies nearly flat and has 143.10 base acres as reported by the Farm Service Agency. It includes rich Wymore silty clay loam covering the entire piece. The Natural Resources Conservation Service rates this farm’s soil at an excellent NCCPI score of 61.1. Included in the sale were three well-protected, 6,000-bushel grain bins on-site that are being used. The farm is located about 7.45 miles directly west of Stella and about 3.5 miles north of Humboldt.

Nemaha County. A total of 199.34 acres sold at online auction for $966,799. This combination farm includes crop ground, native grasses, trees, fences, live water and a pond. It has easy access on the north and south of the farm and is just a half-mile east of Highway 105. There are three separate properties on record, and they all sold together. FSA reports a total of 117.68 acres of crop ground, and an estimated 70.6 acres in grass.

Polk County. A total of 160.3 acres sold at online auction for $713,335. This combination farm has 95 acres of dryland crop ground and 60 acres of pasture with tree lines and an old farmstead. There is good gravel road access on the east and north sides of the property.

East

Hamilton County. A total of 153.3 acres sold at online auction for $2,460,465. This tract lies nice, has good county road access, and is located close to ethanol plants and local grain markets. There are 150.12 acres of cropland. There is a seven-tower Valley pivot with a corner system, well, pump, electric motor and panel, a 56-by-72-foot Morton building with a concrete floor, an 11,000-bushel drying bin, and a 26,500-bushel storage bin included.

Stock is co-founder of BigIron Auctions and Realty with his brother Mark.

Read more about:

FarmlandLand SalesLand PricesLand Purchase
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

29°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 37º

Night 28º

10.31 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 28, 2023

Dec 28, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 26, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 26, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 26, 2023

Dec 26, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 22, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 22, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 22, 2023

Dec 22, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW