Farmland is still selling for remarkably high prices, BigIron Realty says, but there are signs that prices are topping out. And it appears there are going to be more farms coming on the market moving forward.

Southeast

Richardson County. A total of 156.53 acres sold at online auction for $1,510,514.50. This farm has been in one family for more than 100 years. This farm is lightly terraced, lies nearly flat and has 143.10 base acres as reported by the Farm Service Agency. It includes rich Wymore silty clay loam covering the entire piece. The Natural Resources Conservation Service rates this farm’s soil at an excellent NCCPI score of 61.1. Included in the sale were three well-protected, 6,000-bushel grain bins on-site that are being used. The farm is located about 7.45 miles directly west of Stella and about 3.5 miles north of Humboldt.

Nemaha County. A total of 199.34 acres sold at online auction for $966,799. This combination farm includes crop ground, native grasses, trees, fences, live water and a pond. It has easy access on the north and south of the farm and is just a half-mile east of Highway 105. There are three separate properties on record, and they all sold together. FSA reports a total of 117.68 acres of crop ground, and an estimated 70.6 acres in grass.

Polk County. A total of 160.3 acres sold at online auction for $713,335. This combination farm has 95 acres of dryland crop ground and 60 acres of pasture with tree lines and an old farmstead. There is good gravel road access on the east and north sides of the property.

East

Hamilton County. A total of 153.3 acres sold at online auction for $2,460,465. This tract lies nice, has good county road access, and is located close to ethanol plants and local grain markets. There are 150.12 acres of cropland. There is a seven-tower Valley pivot with a corner system, well, pump, electric motor and panel, a 56-by-72-foot Morton building with a concrete floor, an 11,000-bushel drying bin, and a 26,500-bushel storage bin included.

