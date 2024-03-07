Farm safety conference set for March 20

Large equipment, loud noises and fire risks are among the top safety concerns farmers face daily in their agricultural operations.

All of these and more will be brought to light at the Delaware Farm Bureau’s 7th annual Safety Conference, put on in partnership with Nationwide and the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension. This free event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at Loblolly Acres in Viola.

The conference will feature speakers throughout the day on a variety of topics and includes free lunch and refreshments for attendees.

Don Clifton, executive director of the Delaware Farm Bureau, will talk about “Improving Road Safety for Farm Equipment,” along with Jim Minner, Kent County Farm Bureau president.

The conference will also feature a presentation on hearing loss and protection by Todd McMullen from Great Hearing Benefits.

Chuck Thomp, director of customer relations and strategy for eFire USA, will present on “Fire Realities: Mitigating the Risk, Protecting Property and Lives Through Pre-Planning & Awareness.” He will talk about the realities of fire risks, which are sometimes overlooked, and the idea that there is “never enough first protection.”

Kerry Richards, University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, will round out the day with a presentation on pesticides to include a pesticide credit.

For more information or to register, visit defb.org or call the Delaware Farm Bureau state office at 302-697-3183.

Farm Vitality Grants open in Pennsylvania

Russell Redding, Pennsylvania agriculture secretary, recently announced the Pennsylvania Agricultural Business Development Center is taking applications for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Farm Vitality Planning Grants, funded in the 2023-24 budget. The grants fund strategic business planning to expand or diversify farms, or transition of ownership.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed continued funding for Farm Vitality Grants and other farm bill initiatives in the 2024-25 state budget.

The Agricultural Business Development Center’s Farm Vitality Grants have supported more than $2.2 million in project planning, and financial and technical expertise to support growth opportunities for 316 Pennsylvania farms.

This includes helping 115 owners of preserved farms remain productive and protect the investment the family and the public have made to protect their land from development.

Farmers and prospective farmers are eligible for up to $7,500 to reimburse up to 75% of project planning costs. Applications will be accepted until funds are expended.

Apply online through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s single electronic application. Full program guidelines are published in the Feb. 17 edition of the PA Bulletin.

Farm Vitality Planning Grants can be combined with other PA Farm Bill funding, including these programs and others, to help plan and finance farm transitions:

Beginning farmer tax credit program. This provides tax credits as an incentive to those who sell or rent agricultural assets to beginning farmers. Thirty-eight farm owners have received Beginning Farmer Tax Credits, saving them, collectively, $760,829 on their taxes and helping them pass the torch to the next generation to take up farming.

Beginning farmer realty transfer tax exemptions. The department has certified 54 beginning farmers purchasing preserved farms and generating $612,541 in tax savings on the sale of those farms.

Next-generation farmer loan program. This uses federal tax-exempt financing to reduce a farmer’s interest rate for capital purchases, and to help young families fund farm expansions and purchases. Seventeen farmers qualified for $9.26 million in low-interest, tax-exempt loans in 2023.

For planning resources, financing and other information, visit the Agricultural Business Development Center at agriculture.pa.gov.