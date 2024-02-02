Apply for grants for county fair improvements

Apply now for the 2024 competitive grant cycle for the County Fair Capital Improvement Grant to make building and other capital improvements to fairground facilities.

Grant proposals must be received via email by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development no later than 5 p.m. March 15.

The shows and expositions grants provide financial support for awards in the form of premiums or promotional activities of livestock and commodity expositions, fairs and festivals.

They will go through a competitive grant process and be reviewed by an evaluation committee.

For detailed program information, application form and submission criteria, visit michigan.gov or call Tracy Ebels at 517-285-8463. The proposal must be sent electronically to Ebels at [email protected].

Heffernan is new MDARD legislative liaison

Mikaylah Heffernan has been selected as the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development legislative liaison. She replaces Ashley Steffen, who has taken a position within the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Heffernan previously worked as a House Democratic policy adviser for the Michigan House of Representatives, focusing on agriculture and natural resources.

She holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public policy, both from Michigan State University.

MMPA awards 8 scholarships to MSU students

Eight students at Michigan State University were awarded scholarships thanks to the Michigan Milk Producers Association. As a longtime supporter of dairy education, MMPA annually sponsors scholarships for members, their children and employees enrolled in dairy programs at area land-grant universities.

For the 2023-24 academic year, MMPA awarded eight scholarships, totaling $23,500, based on academics, involvement in the dairy industry and letters of recommendation. The scholarship fund aims to assist students pursuing a career in the dairy industry.

The MSU scholarships are for students pursuing a dairy management certificate in the Institute of Agricultural Technology or who are enrolled in the Dairy Concentration Program in the Department of Animal Science.

Scholarship applications for the 2024-25 academic year are due Sept. 1 for the MSU scholarships.

In continuation of MMPA’s efforts to support youth development and education, MMPA is a supporter of the Michigan Dairy Ambassador Scholarship and Leadership program and the Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation.

Here are this year’s MMPA scholarship recipients: