Sponsored By
Michigan Farmer Logo

Ag grants available for energy projectsAg grants available for energy projects

The program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the path to Michigan’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

October 23, 2023

1 Min Read
Solar panels and wind turbines
ENERGY GRANTS: The maximum individual grant award amount is $25,000, and applicants must provide a 100% match. P. Steeger/Getty Images

Grants are available now to accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency and renewable energy on farms, agriculture-related entities and rural businesses. 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says $250,000 is available through the Agriculture and Rural Businesses Energy Incentive Program, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and furthering Michigan on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

This grant opportunity is designed to increase resilience and stability of agricultural, agriculture-related and rural businesses in Michigan.

Who is eligible? 

Any agricultural or related entity (farm, crop processing, food processing, etc.) with less than 500 employees worldwide and physically located in Michigan is eligible to apply.  

Also eligible are small businesses (nonmanufacturing) with less than 500 employees worldwide and physically located in rural Michigan, as defined by USDA’s Rural Business, Property Eligibility Map for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). 

Projects must address one or more program objectives and one or more program priorities listed under Section I-B of the Request for Proposals. 

The maximum individual grant award amount is $25,000, and applicants must provide a 100% match of the total requested grant funds. Applications will be accepted until all funds are committed, or March 3, whichever comes first. 

See the Request for Proposals for more information on eligibility, examples of eligible projects and scoring criteria. Before submitting a proposal, applicants are encouraged to discuss their proposal and any questions they have about the program with staff in EGLE’s Energy Unit.

Technical assistance is also available through the Retired Engineers, Scientists, Technicians, Administrators, Researchers, and Teachers program. RESTART offers free on-site energy efficiency and sustainability technical assistance, and assessments to small and medium-sized businesses throughout Michigan. 

See the Agriculture and Rural Businesses Energy Incentive Program website for more information on this opportunity.

Source: EGLE

Read more about:

Renewable EnergyEnergy
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

50°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 76º

Night 49º

15.43 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, October 23, 2023
Cattle News
Farm Progress America, October 23, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 23, 2023

Oct 23, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 19, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 19, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 19, 2023

Oct 19, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 18, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 18, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 18, 2023

Oct 18, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE