Grants are available now to accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency and renewable energy on farms, agriculture-related entities and rural businesses.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says $250,000 is available through the Agriculture and Rural Businesses Energy Incentive Program, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and furthering Michigan on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

This grant opportunity is designed to increase resilience and stability of agricultural, agriculture-related and rural businesses in Michigan.

Who is eligible?

Any agricultural or related entity (farm, crop processing, food processing, etc.) with less than 500 employees worldwide and physically located in Michigan is eligible to apply.

Also eligible are small businesses (nonmanufacturing) with less than 500 employees worldwide and physically located in rural Michigan, as defined by USDA’s Rural Business, Property Eligibility Map for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

Projects must address one or more program objectives and one or more program priorities listed under Section I-B of the Request for Proposals.

The maximum individual grant award amount is $25,000, and applicants must provide a 100% match of the total requested grant funds. Applications will be accepted until all funds are committed, or March 3, whichever comes first.

See the Request for Proposals for more information on eligibility, examples of eligible projects and scoring criteria. Before submitting a proposal, applicants are encouraged to discuss their proposal and any questions they have about the program with staff in EGLE’s Energy Unit.

Technical assistance is also available through the Retired Engineers, Scientists, Technicians, Administrators, Researchers, and Teachers program. RESTART offers free on-site energy efficiency and sustainability technical assistance, and assessments to small and medium-sized businesses throughout Michigan.

See the Agriculture and Rural Businesses Energy Incentive Program website for more information on this opportunity.

Source: EGLE