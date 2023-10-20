7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

A return to cultivation?

Dale Kumpf hasn’t talked to conventional growers in probably 25-30 years about the cultivators he sells for Buffalo Equipment. But in the past six months, he’s been hearing from growers who want to use a cultivator as a cleanup pass, particularly in the South as farmers battle herbicide resistance. Learn more about the benefits of cultivation. – Ohio Farmer

USDA invests in domestic fertilizer production

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday a $52.6 million investment through the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program. The program awards will fund 17 new projects to boost domestic fertilizer manufacturing, support new fertilizer technologies, and help lower costs for farmers. – USDA

Tyson partners with insect protein startup

Tyson Foods Inc. and insect ingredients company Protix announced they have reached an agreement to support the growth of the emerging insect ingredient industry and expand the use of insect ingredient solutions in the global food system. A new facility in the U.S. will house insect protein production including the breeding, incubating, and hatching of insect larvae. – Feedstuffs

Butter prices soar to record highs

Butter prices have hit a record high this month as lower production levels create supply constraints heading into the holiday season, when demand peaks. Butter use in the U.S. has trended higher year-over-year since February, but production hasn’t been able to keep up. As supply tightens further, dairy farmers could begin to see a turnaround in milk prices. – Agriculture Dive

Syngenta ordered to sell Arkansas farmland over Chinese ties

A unit of seed company Syngenta AG was ordered to sell 160 acres of farmland in Arkansas over its ties with China. According to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, the company will also face a civil penalty of $280,000 for failure to report its foreign ownership. The decision was the first enforcement action taken under Arkansas legislation banning prohibited foreign entities from owning ag lands. – Farm Progress

Summit Carbon Pipeline gets delayed until 2026

Summit Carbon Solutions’ massive carbon-capture and storage pipeline that aims to trap ethanol emissions across the Corn Belt is now expected to start operating in early 2026. With a previous completion target of next year, the project is facing regulatory hurdles and opposition from landowners and environmentalists. – Bloomberg

And just for fun…

Farmer “cultivates” romantic proposal

Proposals usually involve getting down on one knee and asking for a partner’s hand in marriage, but one couple in Kansas decided to take their proposal to the sky. With the help of his brother and a friend, Vance Busenitz had the idea to write “Marry me?” into a field where soybeans were recently harvested. Busenitz proposed during a plain ride over the field, and the answer was yes! – KWCH News