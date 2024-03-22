7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

ADM bridges gap of regenerative agriculture

It takes three to five years to see results from regenerative agricultural practices, both in the field and in the ledger book. ADM’s Re:generations program is meant to help producers bridge that gap. The program takes a holistic approach by paying farmers to execute regenerative ag practices on their farms. – Kansas Farmer

Plant corn or beans first?

Ranking up there with the red or green debate is the argument over whether to plant corn or soybeans first. There are advantages to both, and it can take years to determine which routine works best in your operation. Check out what these farmers are doing and why. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Corteva launches innovation hub for agtech startups

Corteva announced an innovation hub to accelerate market development of new agricultural technologies. Corteva Catalyst will serve as the investment arm within the company’s research and development department. The unit will invest in early-stage companies that align with Corteva’s four research priorities: genome editing; biologicals and natural products; technology platforms; and decision science. – Agriculture Dive

Pig deaths linked to fumonisin in feed

Elevated fumonisin levels are showing up in feed across Missouri and causing problems in the swine industry, particularly for farmers with gestation and lactation barns. Livestock feed containing corn from the 2023 growing season may be at risk for higher levels of fumonisin. MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture suggest farmers send a sample for testing before offering it to livestock. – Missouri Ruralist

Drought threatens Mississippi River traffic

The Mississippi River is at risk of bottlenecks for a third straight year as warm, dry spring weather and low winter snowpack limit the amount of water feeding into it. More than a trillion pounds of freight per year travel on the Mississippi and the rivers that flow into it, but the waterway is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. – Bloomberg

China’s threat to U.S. agriculture

The House Ag Committee hosted a nearly five-hour hearing titled, “The Danger China Poses to American agriculture.” Many lamented China’s influence in agriculture while acknowledging its importance as the largest export market for U.S. farmers. Discussion topics included tariffs on Chinese exports, the trade war and national security. – Farm Progress

Anheuser-Busch launches ‘Choose Beer Grown Here’ campaign

American Farmland Trust launched a new U.S. Farmed certification and packaging seal for products that derive at least 95% of their agricultural ingredients from farms in America. Anheuser-Busch announced it will be first to adopt the U.S. Farmed certification and seal for several of its beer brands. The seal will begin appearing on Busch Light cans in May. – Farm Progress