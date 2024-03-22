7 ag stories you can't miss

March 22, 2024
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.
ADM bridges gap of regenerative agriculture
It takes three to five years to see results from regenerative agricultural practices, both in the field and in the ledger book. ADM’s Re:generations program is meant to help producers bridge that gap. The program takes a holistic approach by paying farmers to execute regenerative ag practices on their farms. – Kansas Farmer
Plant corn or beans first?
Ranking up there with the red or green debate is the argument over whether to plant corn or soybeans first. There are advantages to both, and it can take years to determine which routine works best in your operation. Check out what these farmers are doing and why. – Indiana Prairie Farmer
Corteva launches innovation hub for agtech startups
Corteva announced an innovation hub to accelerate market development of new agricultural technologies. Corteva Catalyst will serve as the investment arm within the company’s research and development department. The unit will invest in early-stage companies that align with Corteva’s four research priorities: genome editing; biologicals and natural products; technology platforms; and decision science. – Agriculture Dive
Pig deaths linked to fumonisin in feed
Elevated fumonisin levels are showing up in feed across Missouri and causing problems in the swine industry, particularly for farmers with gestation and lactation barns. Livestock feed containing corn from the 2023 growing season may be at risk for higher levels of fumonisin. MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture suggest farmers send a sample for testing before offering it to livestock. – Missouri Ruralist
Drought threatens Mississippi River traffic
The Mississippi River is at risk of bottlenecks for a third straight year as warm, dry spring weather and low winter snowpack limit the amount of water feeding into it. More than a trillion pounds of freight per year travel on the Mississippi and the rivers that flow into it, but the waterway is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. – Bloomberg
China’s threat to U.S. agriculture
The House Ag Committee hosted a nearly five-hour hearing titled, “The Danger China Poses to American agriculture.” Many lamented China’s influence in agriculture while acknowledging its importance as the largest export market for U.S. farmers. Discussion topics included tariffs on Chinese exports, the trade war and national security. – Farm Progress
Anheuser-Busch launches ‘Choose Beer Grown Here’ campaign
American Farmland Trust launched a new U.S. Farmed certification and packaging seal for products that derive at least 95% of their agricultural ingredients from farms in America. Anheuser-Busch announced it will be first to adopt the U.S. Farmed certification and seal for several of its beer brands. The seal will begin appearing on Busch Light cans in May. – Farm Progress
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
33°FCloudy
Day 43º
Night 32º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
4 Tips to safeguard crops amid weather uncertaintyMarch 22, 2024|3 Min Read
Drought threatens Mississippi River barge trafficMarch 22, 2024|1 Min Read
Tax sunsets could have ramifications for farmsMarch 22, 2024|2 Min Read
USDA exports – Mexico buys corn, March 22, 2024March 22, 2024|26 Min Read
7 ag stories you can’t miss – March 22, 2024March 22, 2024|2 Min Read
Soybeans give up recent gains from Argentine rainsMarch 22, 2024|5 Min Read
Drought threatens Mississippi River barge trafficMarch 22, 2024|1 Min Read