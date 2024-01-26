7 ag stories you can't miss

Sponsored By
Catch up on 2024 acreage forecasts from Farm Futures, the ADM accounting probe, new all-electric product offerings from Bobcat and more!

Rachel Schutte

January 26, 2024

2 Min Read
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Farm Futures 2024 acreage forecasts

Corn and soybean acreage will shift across the U.S. in the spring of 2024, but perhaps not by as much as what market prices are currently forecasting. The Farm Futures January 2024 grower survey results show farmers are indicating only slight changes in corn and soybean acres. Market analyst Jacqueline Holland shares the findings. – Farm Futures

FF_acreage_projections_012324.PNG

Government report raises concerns about foreign ag ownership

A U.S Government Accountability Office report says USDA needs to do a better job of collecting, tracking and sharing data on foreign investment in agriculture land. Foreign investment in American agricultural land increased to approximately 40 million acres in 2021, and the GAO notes this could pose national security risks in some cases, such as when a foreign interest buys land near U.S. military facilities. – Farm Progress

ADM places CFO on leave during accounting probe

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. plunged 24%, the most on record, after the U.S. agricultural trading giant suspended its chief financial officer and cut its earnings outlook pending an investigation into its accounting practices earlier this week. The probe is focused on what ADM described as “intersegment transactions” involving its nutrition unit. – Bloomberg

Bobcat introduces all-electric options

Electric power, autonomy and increased connectivity are all technologies available now or coming in the near future from Bobcat. Take a closer look at Bobcat’s advanced offerings to the market today, like the all-electric compact track loader and electric compact excavators. Products in the pipeline include an all-electric skid-steer loader and a loader featuring electric and autonomous capabilities. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Latest tech shakes up fertilizer, herbicide space

On the surface, little seems to have changed in the corn fertilizer and herbicide space. However, technologies are on the way that will rock this seemingly sleepy world. Learn more about what’s coming, including changes to the nitrogen manufacturing process, smart spraying and herbicide encapsulation. – Wallaces Farmer

Tyson opens high-tech bacon plant in Kentucky

Tyson Foods officially opened an automated bacon processing plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Thursday. The 400,000-square-foot facility, which will employ 450 workers, has enough capacity to process 2 million pounds of Jimmy Dean and Wright’s branded bacon for food service and retail every week. – Agriculture Dive

Protect your flock from avian flu

Avian flu is being spread primarily by migratory birds, putting game birds, and backyard and commercial poultry at risk. UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine associate professor Maurice Pitesky encourages poultry owners to prevent their flocks from encountering waterfowl and to limit access to waterfowl habitat. Monitor your birds closely and watch for these symptoms. – Western Farm Press

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

