7 ag stories you can’t miss – February 23, 2024

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Summer E15 sales beginning in 2025 for 8 states

In response to a petition in 2022 from eight Midwest governors, EPA will allow summer E15 sales starting in 2025. Sales will be permitted in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Industry groups still expect Biden to issue a waiver for summer E15 sales this summer. – Farm Progress

Cargill launches new grain marketing portfolio

Cargill announced the launch of Cargill Elevate, a mix of market insights, pricing solutions, world-class expertise and access to robust farm management platforms that give farmers the flexibility and control needed to make informed decisions to stay competitive in the marketplace. An enhanced service, Cargill Elevate+, will be available starting in summer 2024. – Feedstuffs

Pivot Bio pays out $6M to farmers

Growers using Pivot Bio’s fertilizer alternatives have received more than $6 million through the firm’s sustainability incentive program. Started in 2022, Pivot Bio’s N-OVATOR program rewards growers who shift from conventional fertilizers to the company’s products, which are considered a more sustainable alternative to nitrogen. Funding for the payments comes from major food and beverage companies looking to reduce supply chain emissions. – Agriculture Dive

USDA forecasts small growth for U.S. meat and poultry

Total U.S. meat and poultry production is forecast only fractionally higher in 2024 — up just 0.1% to 107 billion pounds. USDA is forecasting 2024 beef production to be 3% lower than 2023, at 26.2 billion pounds, while hog production is expected to rise by 2%. Broiler production will rise about 1% as the laying flock gradually rebuilds. – BEEF

Draft Herbicide Strategy will impact all U.S. farmers

EPA has issued a series of mitigation strategies specifically targeted at groups of pesticides. The first of these, the draft Herbicide Strategy, was released on July 24, 2023, intended to reduce potential environmental impacts from the use of herbicides for over 900 listed and endangered species and their designated critical habitats. Learn more about what this means for farmers. – Delta Farm Press

Can sulfur slow down SDS in soybeans?

When soybeans are planted in April or early May, the Purdue Extension soybean specialist sometimes sees a significant yield advantage for applying sulfur. In addition to the yield boost, research shows sulfur can also lessen the impact of sudden death syndrome in soybeans. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Happy National FFA Week

February 17-24 marked the annual National FFA Week. The first National FFA Week was celebrated in 1948 as a weeklong celebration for all things FFA. During this time, the organization also commemorates George Washington’s birthday and recognizes his legacy and contributions to the agriculture industry. See what artificial intelligence says about FFA!