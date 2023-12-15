7 ag stories you can't miss

December 15, 2023
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.
Farm truck driver shortage getting worse
The American Trucking Association estimates that a nationwide trucker shortage of 80,000 today could top 160,000 by 2030, as aging drivers retire and fewer young people step into their cabs. For farmers, the scramble for employees is tough year-round, but it really surfaces at harvest. The problem appears to have no easy solution. Learn more about what factors led to the problem and tips for individuals looking to get a CDL. – Indiana Prairie Farmer
Corn yield contest breaks records
The National Corn Growers Association announced the results of the 2023 National Corn Yield Contest. The contest saw nearly 7,000 entries from farmers in 46 states across 10 production areas. Virginia farmer David Hula again broke the world corn yield record by harvesting almost 624 bushels per acre. Learn more about the national and state winners here. – NCGA
USDA updates plant hardiness zones
USDA has unveiled an updated version of its Plant Hardiness Zone Map, an important tool for gardeners and researchers, marking the first update since 2012. The updates map updates are based on 30-year temperature averages. Madeline Wimmer, a University of Minnesota Extension educator, explains growers will not majorly be impacted by the changes, but it may offer opportunities to try something new. – The Farmer
Smithfield ends contracts with 26 hog farms
Smithfield Foods is downsizing its operations in Utah by cutting grower contracts at 26 farms as the pork industry grapples with supply-demand imbalances and high feed prices. Smithfield has taken several steps to trim costs this year, such as reducing hog operations in Missouri and closing a production facility in North Carolina. The latest announcement will lay off up to 210 employees. – Agriculture Dive
10 holiday recipes that won’t break the bank
The holiday season is a time for joy, celebration and delicious food! Celebrating the holidays on a budget does not mean sacrificing flavor or tradition. USDA’s MyPlate offers holiday recipes that respect your wallet and contribute to a memorable feast! Check out these favorites as you plan your holiday menu. – USDA
U.S. presses Mexico on GMO corn
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he and his counterparts in Mexico and Canada may meet next year to discuss Mexcio’s ban on genetically modified corn for human consumption. Vilsack notes that current Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador, who initiated the GMO corn ban, will leave office on Sept. 30. He believes that may offer the best hope of a resolution to the long-running dispute. – Farm Progress
El Niño nears historic intensity
El Niño is threatening to become one of the most intense events of its type in history as the weather pattern approaches its peak strength in the coming weeks. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 75% chance that this event will persist as late as May before the Pacific starts returning to its neutral state. The persistent pattern could bring more storms and colder weather to southern states from December through February along with milder conditions across northern states. – Bloomberg
