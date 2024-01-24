January 24, 2024
MN Ag Expo is a great place to escape the wintry blast, as Minnesota’s corn and soybean grower associations host the annual event that offers farmers a chance to reunite with fellow producers and agribusinesses.
This year’s event, held Jan. 17-18 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Civic Center in downtown Mankato, showcased a trade show of nearly 100 booths, as well as keynote speakers and breakout sessions to help farmers improve their operations and themselves. Maybe more important, MN Ag Expo offers farmers a chance to meet with old and new friends over a cup of coffee.
With an eye on the future of Minnesota agriculture, this year’s expo featured for the first time a Young and Emerging Farmers Workshop to aid young farmers as they begin their journey.
The Jan. 17 dinner keynote featured P.J. Fleck, University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football coach, who reportedly drew parallels between the teamwork necessary for success on the football field and in Minnesota’s farm fields.
Take a look through these images to relive some moments from the 2024 MN Ag Expo, or to see what you missed.
