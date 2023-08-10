Farm succession planning is tough enough. Each age group among those trying to plan for a peaceful and successful transition of the farming operation from one generation to the next generations has a different focus, different goals and priorities, and see things from a different angle.

Allan Vyhnalek, Nebraska Extension farm transition specialist, has been helping farm families navigate these difficult waters for years, and he has picked up a few pointers through his research and experiences with transitions.

One thing Vyhnalek says is that every transition plan will be unique, because families and operations are unique. But no matter the intricacies of the actual planning process, it is helpful, he says, to understand the generational differences and acknowledge that they play a role in how the transition planning goes.

What’s the difference?

Most of the farms being transitioned to the next generations are considered either in the matures group, born between 1925 and 1945 and at the ages of 76-96; or baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, and at the ages of 57-75.

The younger groups that might be involved in the transition — including Generation X, millennial or Generation Y, and Generation Z or Digital Natives — probably see things differently from the first two groups. Even the way in which they communicate can be different.

Through it all, understanding the priorities of each generation, respecting what they feel is important, while still effectively communicating the needs and expectations of each group through the process, takes some patience, time and understanding, Vyhnalek says.

