December 4, 2023
Like a superhero coming to the rescue, the current El Niño weather pattern is bringing a warmer winter and extra precipitation to Kansas.
Recently, though, the National Center for Atmospheric Research predicted that this current El Niño period would be a “Super El Niño.” According to Matthew Sittel, Kansas assistant state climatologist, a super El Niño could indeed come in the nick of time for Kansas farmers.
Sittel writes in the Nov. 16 Agronomy update that El Niño conditions occur when there are extended periods of above-normal sea surface temperatures, of about 0.5 degrees F higher, in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. A super El Niño marks sea surface temperatures of an additional 2.0 degrees Celsius for three consecutive months.
“Kansans should root for a Super El Niño to occur, especially this year, because we tend to get more precipitation in Kansas during El Niño events, and given the drought conditions plaguing the state, any additional rainfall would be welcome,” Sittel writes. In Super El Niño events, average December, January and February precipitation can be in the 3.5-inch range.
Read more at KSU's Agronomy eUpdate Nov. 16, 2023: Issue 983.
