Sponsored By
Kansas Farmer Logo

Super El Niño is a superheroSuper El Niño is a superhero

A Super El Niño could bring much anticipated moisture to Kansas farmers this winter.

Jennifer M. Latzke

December 4, 2023

1 Min Read

Like a superhero coming to the rescue, the current El Niño weather pattern is bringing a warmer winter and extra precipitation to Kansas.

Recently, though, the National Center for Atmospheric Research predicted that this current El Niño period would be a “Super El Niño.” According to Matthew Sittel, Kansas assistant state climatologist, a super El Niño could indeed come in the nick of time for Kansas farmers.

Sittel writes in the Nov. 16 Agronomy update that El Niño conditions occur when there are extended periods of above-normal sea surface temperatures, of about 0.5 degrees F higher, in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. A super El Niño marks sea surface temperatures of an additional 2.0 degrees Celsius for three consecutive months.

“Kansans should root for a Super El Niño to occur, especially this year, because we tend to get more precipitation in Kansas during El Niño events, and given the drought conditions plaguing the state, any additional rainfall would be welcome,” Sittel writes. In Super El Niño events, average December, January and February precipitation can be in the 3.5-inch range.

Read more at KSU's Agronomy eUpdate Nov. 16, 2023: Issue 983.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

29°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 45º

Night 27º

3.74 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 1, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 1, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 1, 2023

Dec 1, 2023

Farm Progress America, November 30, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, November 30, 2023
Farm Progress America, November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023

Farm Progress America, November 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, November 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, November 28, 2023

Nov 28, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW