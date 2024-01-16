Sponsored By
indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

State of the state for weather: What to expect in ’24State of the state for weather: What to expect in ’24

An ag climatologist looks at key issues related to weather and agriculture for 2024.

Tom J. Bechman

January 16, 2024

3 Min Read
A tractor planting crops in a field
PLANTING WEATHER: Conditions right now point toward the possibility of timely planting this spring across most of the Midwest. Tom J. Bechman

If Dennis Todey could lay out the weather forecast for 2024 with 100% accuracy, you wouldn’t be reading it here for free. No one can do that, at least not yet. What skilled climatologists can do is assess past and current weather conditions and point to possible trends.

“We can help you determine what to look for so you can better assess how weather may impact your farming operation,” says Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub based in Ames, Iowa. He adds that climate change is affecting weather patterns, and it pays to plan how to manage around them.

Here is a broad overview of weather-related impacts:

El Niño now and future. A strong El Niño event has continued into winter, delivering winter conditions typical of an El Niño year, Todey says. El Niño is one of the three phases of a cycle related to warming of sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Across much of the Midwest, early winter was drier and warmer than normal.

“The current El Niño will likely weaken into spring, and is unlikely to affect summer weather patterns,” Todey says. “Look for a neutral phase of the El Niño-La Niña cycle to develop later in 2024.”

Climate change impacts. Evidence accumulated by the Midwest Climate Hub points to climate change over the past three decades. “We’ve seen bigger and more extreme weather events, with increasing variability and larger disaster issues,” Todey explains.

Related:Will soil moisture be sufficient this spring?

He believes that’s one reason why Iowa ranks third nationally in indemnity payments paid to farmers via crop insurance since 1989, at $10.6 billion. Texas and North Dakota lead the list. Ironically, both drought and consistent wetness account for the biggest losses in agriculture.

Precipitation changes. Over time, annual precipitation is up in many places. However, much of the increase occurs during off-season months, Todey notes. Chances for larger rain events in the spring on average have often meant planting delays. “That’s why farmers should investigate ways to reduce soil and nutrient loss associated with big rain events,” he says.

Temperature changes. The warmer winter in 2023-24 directly links to El Niño, Todey says. However, there is also a general warming trend for Midwest winters over the past three decades.

“We’re also seeing warmer nighttime temperatures,” he says. “It’s likely tied to increased humidity levels. Higher night temps in summer can impact crops, especially corn.”

Length of growing season. The average growing season is up to 10 days longer in some locations compared to three decades ago. “It is largely due to later killing freezes in the fall and earlier last freezes in the spring, but it is highly variable by location,” Todey says.

USDA recently adjusted growing zones for plants to reflect that some species can now overwinter farther north than they could before.

Spring and summer 2024. Right now, it looks like there should be fewer planting delays than normal in this spring, Todey says. An ongoing dry trend should continue.

“We expect some marginal recovery from the drought still ongoing in some areas since last year,” he says. “However, it’s too early to know for sure how much soil moisture will recover going into spring.”

Read more about:

Weather

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

See more from Tom J. Bechman
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

-9°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 4º

Night -11º

12.63 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024

Jan 16, 2024

Crop Disease
FP Next: The rise of tar spot, with Mindy Ward
FP Next: The rise of tar spot, with Mindy Ward

Jan 16, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 15, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 15, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 15, 2024

Jan 15, 2024

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW