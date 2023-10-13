Sponsored By
Michigan Farmer Logo

Mystery seeds return to MichiganMystery seeds return to Michigan

MDARD is warning anyone who receives them not to open or plant them.

October 13, 2023

2 Min Read
Raw seed mix isolated on a white background
MYSTERY SEEDS: Previous USDA testing of seeds mailed from China has identified hundreds of varieties of plants, ranging from noxious weeds to cannabis and a wide array of vegetable and flower seeds — all of which could be potentially invasive and harmful to Michigan plants and livestock. VictoriaBobr/Getty Images

Remember when unsolicited packages of seeds mailed from China were showing up in mailboxes a few years ago?

They’re showing up again, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is warning anyone who receives them not to open or plant them.

The seeds are sent in a diverse array of packaging, according to MDARD, including letters and parcels in a variety of colors.

“Most recipients say they did not order anything, and that the packaging was labeled as jewelry,” MDARD wrote in a statement, noting that a similar situation arose in 2020. “Some recipients have reported ordering seeds on Amazon and receiving these seeds.”

MDARD said the packages may be a part of a “brushing” scam, which is when a vendor tries to bolster product ratings and increase visibility online by shipping an inexpensive product to an unwitting receiver and then submitting positive reviews on the receiver’s behalf — under the guise of a verified owner. 

“USDA testing of these packages has identified hundreds of varieties of seeds, ranging from noxious weeds, to cannabis, to a wide array of vegetable and flower seeds,” said Mike Philip, director of MDARD's Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. 

“These unknown seeds could be invasive, introduce disease to local plants or be harmful to livestock. If planted, these unknown and potentially invasive species could have a very negative impact on the environment.”

USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service is investigating the situation across the nation.

MDARD is asking people not to throw the seeds or packages away or dispose of them. Instead, they want people to hold on to the seeds, packaging and mailing label, and contact MDARD’s customer service center — which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday — at 800-292-3939 or via [email protected].

Source: MDARD

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

63°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 60º

Night 52º

19.39 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, October 12, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 12, 2023

Oct 12, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023

Oct 11, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 10, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2023

Oct 10, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE