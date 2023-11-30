Two members of the Digital Ag Innovation Lab at Iowa State University were recently recognized for creating a new planter-based education program for the crop industry.

Ben Covington and Levi Powell, both ag engineers, are the masterminds behind Planter University. First offered in 2022, the program saw initial success, was offered again in 2023 and will return with a new program Feb. 5-9.

Planter University is a brand-neutral learning opportunity that helps farmers and the industry better understand and optimize planting equipment.

For their effort, Covington and Powell were awarded the Programming Innovation Award during the annual Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources professional development conference, Oct. 17 in Ames. They were nominated for the award by field agronomists Meaghan Anderson and Rebecca Vittetoe.

Covington and Powell are also instructors for Planter University. “Ben and Levi are the epitome of innovation in Extension and Outreach educational programming,” Anderson says. “Even without a direct Extension and Outreach appointment, these two worked with the ISU crops team to meet the needs of Iowa farmers and ag service providers.”

Meeting the needs of farmers

With greater variability in weather, farmers are planting crops in a shorter window than ever before. This has moved many farmers toward larger equipment and a heavier reliance on technology, making planter optimization all the more important.

Collaborating with the crops team, Covington and Powell provide key expertise to Planter University, a one-day workshop offered in five locations around Iowa. Offering hands-on training for farmers and their advisers, the workshop is focused on maintenance, technology and important setup considerations for adjusting planters to each field’s environment.

Past workshop attendees were recently surveyed. Over 90% of survey respondents felt they had a high or very high ability to make numerous planter adjustments to improve crop emergence, plant stand, and ultimately, yield after attending the workshop. “Ben and Levi’s expertise and creativity brought a new kind of program to life that is needed and well-received by our clientele,” Vittetoe says.

Learn more about the 2024 Planter University and register for one of the sessions online.

Source: Iowa State University