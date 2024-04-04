Quickshot, a new product from Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, promises to increase corn and soybean yields by doing something different than other fluency agents — giving crops a shot of nutrition to jump-start the growing season.

Jason Gregory, brand manager at Helena, says the product is truly dual-purpose for growers using a fluency agent. “By adding that nutrition into that agent, we see a bump in the yields,” he says.

Quickshot is used just like every other fluency agent, in powder form mixed into the planter box. However, the nutritional elements are what set it apart.

How it works

The product, which contains phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium, zinc, sulfur, manganese and copper, helps to boost corn, soybean and cotton crops. “We’ve been looking at this product for three years before we brought it to market, and we have a limited amount for 2024,” Gregory says.

“The wonderful thing about it is we see guys already using it,” he says. “They don’t really change anything, but they’re seeing a 7-bushel increase on corn, which for return on investment is just amazing. It’s like an 18-to-1 return with corn prices.”

Gregory says the product has been tested over the last three years on independent farms, and their main focus is ROI and efficiency. “When we test this in our trials, we say, ‘How can we make a return on investment for the farmer? Is it going to be easy for the farmer to use? Is this going to make him or her more efficient?’

“And after those years testing, we make our decision to go ahead and bring this to market.”

Quickshot improves singulation while reducing seed skips, and prevents residue buildup in the hopper. “I had the opportunity to use this product as a product manager, and now I get to talk about it and share that firsthand experience,” Gregory says.

For more information, contact your local Helena representative or dealer, or visit helenaagri.com.