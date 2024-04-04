Dakota Farmer

Quickshot fluency agent incorporates nutrients into the mix to give corn and soybeans a jump-start at planting.

Sarah McNaughton, Editor, Dakota Farmer

April 4, 2024

2 Min Read
soybeans at harvest
NUTRITION-MINDED: Quickshot is a fluency agent with added nutrients to help farmers push seed to its full potential.Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images

Quickshot, a new product from Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, promises to increase corn and soybean yields by doing something different than other fluency agents — giving crops a shot of nutrition to jump-start the growing season.

Jason Gregory, brand manager at Helena, says the product is truly dual-purpose for growers using a fluency agent. “By adding that nutrition into that agent, we see a bump in the yields,” he says.

Quickshot is used just like every other fluency agent, in powder form mixed into the planter box. However, the nutritional elements are what set it apart.

How it works

The product, which contains phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium, zinc, sulfur, manganese and copper, helps to boost corn, soybean and cotton crops. “We’ve been looking at this product for three years before we brought it to market, and we have a limited amount for 2024,” Gregory says.

“The wonderful thing about it is we see guys already using it,” he says. “They don’t really change anything, but they’re seeing a 7-bushel increase on corn, which for return on investment is just amazing. It’s like an 18-to-1 return with corn prices.”

Gregory says the product has been tested over the last three years on independent farms, and their main focus is ROI and efficiency. “When we test this in our trials, we say, ‘How can we make a return on investment for the farmer? Is it going to be easy for the farmer to use? Is this going to make him or her more efficient?’

“And after those years testing, we make our decision to go ahead and bring this to market.”

Quickshot improves singulation while reducing seed skips, and prevents residue buildup in the hopper. “I had the opportunity to use this product as a product manager, and now I get to talk about it and share that firsthand experience,” Gregory says.

For more information, contact your local Helena representative or dealer, or visit helenaagri.com.

Read more about:

Yields

About the Author(s)

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

See more from Sarah McNaughton
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

38°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 51º

Night 35º

16.72 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024

FP Next
Farm Life
FP Next: Just how much farmland does Bill Gates own?
FP Next: Just how much farmland does Bill Gates own?

Apr 2, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 2, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 2, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 2, 2024

Apr 2, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE