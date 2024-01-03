Sponsored By
CropsTV returns for 4th season online

Viewers can get crop production information and updates for 2024 from Iowa State University.

January 3, 2024

Bradley Miller, Iowa State University agronomy researcher, discusses soil moisture
TUNE IN: Talking from deep in the pit, agronomist Bradley Miller discusses soil moisture levels at the Southeast Iowa Research Farm Field Day. Iowa State University

Powered by Iowa State University Extension, CropsTV is returning for a fourth season. This educational program delivers crop production information directly to farmers and ag service providers.

The show offers the convenience of crop production education at home, in the office or anywhere with an internet connection. All 35 episodes will be available for on-demand viewing. Episodes are 25 to 60 minutes long.

No software or apps need to be installed, nor Zoom invites to keep track of. You can watch on any device with a web browser. Publications and supporting materials are all in one place.

Season 4 will cover a variety of crop, pest, nutrient, and soil and water management topics. While some topics are familiar updates from other programs, most are exclusive to CropsTV.

The first six episodes are available for viewing beginning Jan. 2. New episodes are released weekly through mid-February. Subscribers will have access to all episodes through April 5. Speakers and topics are listed at the lineup for Season 4.

“We’re excited to bring back this exciting online learning opportunity as we presented last winter,” says Clarabell Probasco, ISU Extension field agronomist. “This season is full of exclusive episodes only available via CropsTV, all with the same flexibility in selecting interesting topics to watch on a flexible schedule.”

Registration for CropsTV is $100 and includes 35 prerecorded episodes, up to 25.5 certified crop advisor (CCA) credits, and access to program and reference materials.

Register online. For answers to your questions, call 515-294-9487, or email [email protected].

The CropsTV Guide email newsletter with program updates, speaker highlights and schedule reminders are sent to subscribers periodically during the viewing season.

CropsTV uses the Canvas learning platform, the same system used for coursework at ISU. Each episode has supplemental learning materials and resource links on the viewer page. You can verify CCA credits within Canvas and view your “grades” at any time.

Source: Iowa State University

