USDA’s new crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through July 9, offered a fresh look at quality ratings for some key crops. Some, like corn and soybeans, saw week-over-week improvements, while others, like spring wheat, faced modest declines. USDA also updated winter wheat harvest progress, which continues to move forward more slowly than analysts were expecting.

Corn quality made solid inroads this past week after trending four points higher to reach 55% rated in good-to-excellent condition through July 9. That was a bigger jump than analysts were expecting. Another 31% of the crop is rated fair (down three points from last week), with the remaining 14% rated poor or very poor (down one point from last week).

Physiologically, 22% of the crop is now silking, up from 8% a week ago and slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 21%. And 3% has reached the dough stage, also slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 2%.

Soybean quality improved slightly, with 51% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. That was slightly below analyst expectations to see G/E ratings reach 52%, however. Another 34% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Physiologically, 39% of the crop is now blooming, up from 24% a week ago and faster than the prior five-year average of 35%. And 10% is now setting pods, up from 4% a week ago and also faster than the prior five-year average of 7%.

Winter wheat quality ratings were mostly stable this past week, with 40% still rated in good-to-excellent condition. Another 32% is rated fair (up a point from last week), with the remaining 28% rated poor or very poor (down a point from last week).

Analysts were expecting the winter wheat harvest to pass the halfway mark this past week, but USDA shows only 46% is complete so far. That puts this season well below last year’s pace of 62% and the prior five-year average of 59%.

Spring wheat quality slid a point lower last week, with 47% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were expecting to see a one-point gain. Another 37% of the crop is rated fair (down three points from last week), with the remaining 16% rated poor or very poor (up four points from last week).

Physiologically, 72% of the crop is now headed, up from 51% a week ago. It’s also much swifter than 2022’s pace of 41% and moderately ahead of the prior five-year average of 67%.

