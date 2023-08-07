Farm Futures logo

Spring wheat quality continued to erode lower last week.

Ben Potter

August 7, 2023

Ear of corn in the field before harvest
Two weeks ago, scorching temperatures across the Midwest and Plains led to a two-point quality reduction for both corn and soybeans. But last week featured milder weather along with some much-needed rain showers, which was reflected in the latest USDA crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through August 6. Both crops recouped two-point losses. Spring wheat quality ratings failed to follow suit, however, with another one-point reduction last week.

Corn quality shifted two points higher last week, with 57% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were generally expecting to see a one-point increase. Another 29% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 14% rated poor or very poor (also down a point from last week). Pennsylvania has the best rated crop among the top 18 production states, with 84% in good-to-excellent condition.

Physiologically, 93% of the crop is silking, 47% has reached dough stage, and 8% is now dented. Each of those categories are identical or slightly ahead of their prior five-year averages.

Soybean quality also improved two points last week, with 54% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. As with corn, analysts were only expecting to see a one-point bump. Another 32% of the crop is rated fair (down a point from last week), with the remaining 14% rated poor or very poor (also down a point from last week). Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the way among the top 18 production states, with 72% of their crops rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Physiologically, 90% of the crop is now blooming, versus the prior five-year average of 87%. And 66% is now setting pods, versus the prior five-year average of 63%.

Analysts were hoping that spring wheat quality would stabilize this past week, but ratings dipped another point lower, with just 41% in good-to-excellent condition through Sunday. Another 39% is rated fair (down three points from last week), with the remaining 20% rated poor or very poor (up four points from last week).

Spring wheat harvest made some inroads last week, moving from 2% completion as of July 30 up to 11% through August 6. That puts this year’s pace a bit behind the prior five-year average of 14%.

The winter wheat harvest also saw some modest progress last week, moving from 80% as of July 30 up to 87% through August 6. That’s slightly behind the prior five-year average.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at pasture and rangeland conditions.

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

