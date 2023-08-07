Two weeks ago, scorching temperatures across the Midwest and Plains led to a two-point quality reduction for both corn and soybeans. But last week featured milder weather along with some much-needed rain showers, which was reflected in the latest USDA crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through August 6. Both crops recouped two-point losses. Spring wheat quality ratings failed to follow suit, however, with another one-point reduction last week.

Corn quality shifted two points higher last week, with 57% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were generally expecting to see a one-point increase. Another 29% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 14% rated poor or very poor (also down a point from last week). Pennsylvania has the best rated crop among the top 18 production states, with 84% in good-to-excellent condition.

Physiologically, 93% of the crop is silking, 47% has reached dough stage, and 8% is now dented. Each of those categories are identical or slightly ahead of their prior five-year averages.

Soybean quality also improved two points last week, with 54% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. As with corn, analysts were only expecting to see a one-point bump. Another 32% of the crop is rated fair (down a point from last week), with the remaining 14% rated poor or very poor (also down a point from last week). Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the way among the top 18 production states, with 72% of their crops rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Physiologically, 90% of the crop is now blooming, versus the prior five-year average of 87%. And 66% is now setting pods, versus the prior five-year average of 63%.

Analysts were hoping that spring wheat quality would stabilize this past week, but ratings dipped another point lower, with just 41% in good-to-excellent condition through Sunday. Another 39% is rated fair (down three points from last week), with the remaining 20% rated poor or very poor (up four points from last week).

Spring wheat harvest made some inroads last week, moving from 2% completion as of July 30 up to 11% through August 6. That puts this year’s pace a bit behind the prior five-year average of 14%.

The winter wheat harvest also saw some modest progress last week, moving from 80% as of July 30 up to 87% through August 6. That’s slightly behind the prior five-year average.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at pasture and rangeland conditions.