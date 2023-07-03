Farm Futures logo

Soybean ratings eased one point lower last week, in contrast

Ahead of the newest UDSA crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through July 2, analysts were expecting the agency to hand out quality improvements for both corn and soybeans. USDA did indeed slightly raise corn ratings, but it also slightly lowered soybean ratings. Winter wheat quality ratings held mostly steady, as expected, but USDA unexpectedly docked spring wheat ratings another two points lower.

Corn quality shifted slightly higher, with 51% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition through Sunday. That also mirrored analyst expectations. Another 34% is rated fair (down a point from last week), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Physiologically, 8% of this season’s crop is now silking, up from 4% a week ago. That’s slightly ahead of 2022’s pace of 7% but slightly behind the prior five-year average of 9%.

Analysts were expecting to see soybean quality improve slightly this past week, but USDA lowered ratings by a point, with 50% now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 35% is rated fair (unchanged from a week ago), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (up a point from a week ago).

Physiologically, 24% of the crop is now blooming, up from 10% a week ago and moderately faster than the prior five-year average of 20%. And 4% is setting pods, up from both 2022’s pace of 3% and the prior five-year average of 2%.

Winter wheat ratings saw some minor shifts last week, with 6% rated excellent (down a point from last week), 34% rated good (up a point from last week), 31% rated fair (down a point from last week), 17% rated poor (unchanged from last week), and 12% rated very poor (up one point from last week).

Harvest continues to move forward, from 24% completion a week ago up to 37% through July 2. Analysts were generally expecting more progress after offering an average trade guess of 40%. This year’s effort is also slower than 2022’s pace of 52% and the prior five-year average of 46%.

Analysts were hoping to see spring wheat ratings trend two points higher, but USDA shifted them two points lower instead, with 48% now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 40% is rated fair (up two points from last week), with the remaining 12% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Physiologically, 51% of the crop is now headed, up from 31% a week ago. It’s noticeably ahead of 2022’s pace of 18% and also moderate ahead of the prior five-year average of 46%.

Click here to read more highlights from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at pasture and rangeland conditions.

