Soybean quality also trended lower last week.

Ben Potter

July 31, 2023

Corn at silking
A heatwave brought triple-digit weather to a sizable portion of the Midwest and Plains last week, and USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through July 30, showed crop quality suffered as a result. Corn and soybean ratings each trended two points lower last week, which was a bigger drop than analysts were anticipating. Meantime, four out of every five of this season’s winter wheat acres have now been harvested.

Corn quality ratings faced a two-point dip last week, with analysts only expecting them to decline by one point. That leaves 55% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Another 30% is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

Physiologically, 84% of the crop is now silking, up from 68% a week ago and a bit ahead of the prior five-year average of 82%. And 29% is now at dough stage, up from 16% the prior week and identical to the prior five-year average.

Soybean quality ratings also saw a two-point decline last week, with 52% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 33% is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Physiologically, 83% of the crop is now blooming, up from 70% a week ago and ahead of the prior five-year average of 78%. And 50% is now setting pods, up from 35% a week ago and ahead of the prior five-year average of 47%.

Analysts were only expecting to see a one-point drop in spring wheat quality ratings, but USDA slashed them by seven points, with 42% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 42% is rated fair (up seven points from last week), with the remaining 16% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Nearly all of this season’s spring wheat is now headed, at 97%. That’s slightly below the prior five-year average of 98%. And harvest is finally underway, with 2% completion through July 30. That’s a bit behind 2022’s pace of 3% and the prior five-year average of 5% so far.

The 2022/23 winter wheat harvest continued to make headway last week, with 80% completed through Sunday. That’s up from last week’s pace of 68%, and it’s slightly behind 2022’s pace of 81% and the prior five-year average of 83%.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at pasture and rangeland conditions.

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

