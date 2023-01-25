Crop production down across most commodities

Crop production numbers for 2022 are in, and for Missouri, and it was an up-and-down year across commodities.

The USDA Missouri Statistics Service reported 2022 planted, harvested and total production for six commodities in the state — corn, soybean, cotton, rice, winter wheat, oats and hay. For the most part, while harvested acres may have increased in the majority of crops, production was down. Delays in planting and dry weather likely contributed to lower production in Missouri.

The exception was cotton, where both acres and yield were up.

Here is the breakdown of last year’s growing season: