If you wanted to travel around the state, you could take in a field day of some kind from University of Nebraska researchers almost every day — and on some days, two or three field days in one day.

We are not attempting to alert you about every field day scheduled here. But starting out with popular Soybean Management Field Day events — Aug. 8 at the Jason Jakob farm near Rockville; Aug. 9 at UNL Haskell Ag Lab at Concord; Aug. 10 at UNL Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center at Mead; and Aug. 11 at the Randy and Blake Huls farm near DeWitt — there are numerous field days and demonstrations that may be of interest to producers on topics related to crops and livestock.

Here is a look at some upcoming events:

Weed flaming workshop. For farmers interested in learning more about 10 years of UNL research on weed flaming, timing and technologies in the field, the Nebraska Weed Flaming Workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at UNL ENREEC near Mead.

The cost is $150 per registration, which includes lunch and one Flame Weeding Manual, and $10 for a spouse, co-worker or guest meal. Register by Aug. 8 at agronomy.unl.edu.

Cover crops and soil health field day. This field day, set for 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Aug. 22 at UNL ENREEC near Mead, will cover many aspects of the science related to soil health, including the value of the foundational soil health principles, the evaluation of soil health management practices, and several hands-on investigations and demonstrations.

Scheduled topics include deciphering the hidden clues of assessing soil health in croplands, summer cover crops for different goals, equipment for cover crop management and a tour of the biochar study. Learn more by contacting Katja Koehler-Cole at [email protected].

Gudmundsen Sandhills Lab open house. Producers are invited to join UNL Gudmundsen Sandhills Lab for its 24th annual open house Aug. 23, running from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MDT at Wagonhammer Education Center at GSL near Whitman.

This year’s format will include exhibitors — along with a cattle market update, long-range weather forecast, flexible grazing strategies, post-fire producer panel, young cow management, and retaining ownership as a cow-calf producer, along with research breakout sessions. Learn more at extension.unl.edu.

Panhandle Agriculture Research and Technology Tour. That same day, on Aug. 23, UNL Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center at Scottsbluff is hosting its annual agriculture research and technology tour, beginning at 8:30 a.m. MDT.

The free event includes topics such as management of Palmer amaranth, soil nutrient management in sugarbeets, irrigation research, managing diseases in specialty crops, an update on dry bean breeding programs, precision technology on white mold in dry beans, feedlot management, how cattle are good for the environment, an ag economics update, use of geophysics in environmental and engineering problems, and information on the international year of millets. Get more information at preec.unl.edu.

West Central Water and Crops Field Day. UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center at North Platte is hosting the 19th annual water and crops field day event Aug. 24, covering irrigation technology, cover crops, drones and western bean cutworm research, among other topics.

The day’s events, running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include producer and industry panel discussions, tours, and a vendor show. Among the speakers are Jimmy Emmons, senior vice president, Climate Smart Programs, Trust in Food; John Schroeder, manager, Darr Feedlot; Sarah Carlson, director, Practical Farmers of Iowa; Grand Keenan, director, Cattle Management Walmart; and Jeff Huffman, corn producer for Frito-Lay.

Learn more and register by Aug. 21 for this free event at go.unl.edu.

Nebraska Extension corn and soybean clinics. Running from 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Aug. 29 at UNL West Central REEC at North Platte — and the same times Aug. 31 at UNL ENREEC near Mead — these clinics bring a combined day of corn and soybean production training and research-based recommendations for improving yield and profit potential on these crops.

Topics will include irrigation management, plant pathology, entomology, weed science and nutrient management. The fee is $25 per person for those not needing certified crop adviser credits, and $75 for those needing CCA credits. The fees include lunch and reference materials.

Learn more at extension.unl.edu.