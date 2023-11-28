Back in February, I wrote an article on artificial intelligence (AI). The world of AI is changing by the second — literally. We’re still in the dark ages compared to where we’re going to be in just a couple of years, so I think it’s safe to say February was before creation if the AI world is likened to the actual world. So much advancement has been made even in these few short months — and I’m using these new and improving tools more and more each day.

How am I using them? At the sorghum checkoff, there’s always a need to communicate with consumers. So, I asked ChatGPT-4 to help. Here was my prompt:

“I need some help writing monthly content for LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) posts. The goal will be to promote sorghum as “The Resource-Conserving Crop” and as a sustainable option for consumers. Can you help me with that?”

Its answer? “Of course! Here’s a rough plan for monthly content around promoting sorghum as The Resource Conserving Crop for the next six months. Adjust as per your specific requirements and platform limitations.”

ChatGPT-4 then went on to outline the content month by month. It even inserted the appropriate hashtags and emojis for the X posts:

“Month 1. Introduction to Sorghum: The Unsung Hero

LinkedIn: Dive deep into an article discussing the history, background and primary benefits of sorghum. Highlight its drought-resistant properties, low water footprint, and role in preserving biodiversity.

X post: “Introducing #Sorghum — Nature's drought-resistant warrior. A sustainable choice for the future! #ResourceConservingCrop #SustainableAg”

AI on the farm

Farmers reading this might be wondering how this exercise matters to them. Beyond driving how their consumers are interacting with each other and who is interacting with them, farmers can find ways to deploy ChatGPT-4 to make their lives easier. To test this, I gave it this prompt: “What is the plant-back interval for soybeans after atrazine has been sprayed on the preceding corn or sorghum crop?”

Its answer? “When atrazine is applied to corn or sorghum, soybeans shouldn’t be planted until the following year to prevent injury. If atrazine is applied after June 10, rotate only to corn or sorghum the next year. In areas like the eastern Dakotas, Kansas, western Minnesota and Nebraska, avoid soybeans if over 4 pints per acre of AAtrex 4L was used. Soybeans may also suffer on calcareous surface soils the year after application. Always consult the herbicide label for specific recommendations, and consider a soil bioassay to check for residual atrazine before planting soybeans.”

Notice it rightly noted there’s no substitute for reading the label, and even AI makes mistakes, so ChatGPT-4’s answers should always be checked. But for helping a farmer know whether he or she is in the ballpark? Nothing will do it faster than AI. And this is just the first generation of the technology. Think about the possibilities the future holds.

Duff is founder of Serō Ag Strategies and serves as a consultant to National Sorghum Producers. He can be reached by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @sorghumduff.