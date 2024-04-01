Canola is a crop often considered synonymously with Canadian production, but a cold climate is not a prerequisite for the winter soft oilseed’s production. A corporate collaboration between Corteva, Bunge and Chevron U.S.A. is setting canola up to become a Southern staple - for more than cooking in the kitchen.

On March 4, Bunge and Chevron announced approval for a new addition adjacent to an existing joint-owned plant in Destrehan, La., south of Baton Rouge. The plant specifically will process oilseeds, including soybeans, canola and CoverCress, to provide feedstocks for renewable transportation fuels.

Early estimates for the plant’s required oilseed acreage, which is projected for completion in 2026, could be as high as 800,000 to one million. Southern producers will soon have the opportunity to turn canola from a reliable option for winter ground cover into a source of cash.

Fuel demand

“The upgrades they're doing at the Destrehan facility south of Baton Rouge will enable them to crush several soft oil seeds, which would be winter canola, penny cress, CoverCress,” said Johnathan Siebert, an area agronomy lead for Corteva’s South Delta region. “There will be a need for all of these additional feedstocks in order to supply the renewable fuel demand.”

Corteva’s portion of the partnership focuses on agronomic accessibility for canola producers, due in part to the crops history and oil producing capabilities.

“The reason we're focused on winter canola is primarily because it's more of an established crop than any of the others,” Siebert said. “We've got very robust breeding programs around improving winter canola hybrids.”

Winter canola fills unique opportunities in the Delta region, especially for producers who currently grow soybeans. Soybeans and canola perform well in similar soil types, use similar equipment and have complimentary growing seasons.

To fill the new processing facility capacity, Corteva is focused on canola specifically for its ability to produce the most oil efficiently.

“At the end of the day, what Bunge and Chevron are after, is that oil return,” Siebert said. “Per pound of winter canola there's a greater percentage of oil than any of these other crops.”

Agronomic support

In 2023, Corteva began agronomic support for new and returning canola producers primarily in Kentucky and Tennessee to help expand canola acreage with plans to expand further into the Delta region in 2024 through 2026.The support comes from experts and farmers already in Corteva’s longstanding canola breeding program.

“We've started doing some pretty robust hybrid testing throughout the South and even out into Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, to look at adaptability of some of these varieties,” Siebert said. “All of this germ plasm is coming out of our breeding programs in Europe, but we've been doing this for several years, and we've identified hybrids that are well adapted to the area.”

Producers interested in taking advantage of the increased canola marketing options, or even establishing it into a rotation to provide winter cover, need not fear making the leap to a new crop. From variety establishment through harvest, expert help is available.

“In this whole program, when you look at what Chevron, Bunge and Corteva are bringing to the table, Corteva provides the agronomic expertise in working with those growers to make sure that they understand equipment needs - what equipment they may have today that could serve a dual purpose,” Siebert said. “Agronomy expertise is really the space we're working in. The basic agronomy all the way from planting a seed to insecticide and fungicide management, all the way through harvest.”