Sponsored By
Farm Progress

New products aim to improve crop managementNew products aim to improve crop management

What’s New From the Shows: Check out this lineup of the latest in crop care products.

Farm Progress staff

December 20, 2023

14 Slides
Biotrinsic Z15 from Indigo Ag works against SCN, root-knot and reniform nematodes

The Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days are touted for being the best places to find the latest advancements in machinery. But more than equipment companies participate in these shows. For example, a plethora of the world’s largest biotech and chemical companies exhibit their products at FPS and HHD, too.

Walk the aisles of the Varied Industries Tent at either show and you will find exhibits from dozens of smaller companies. Some of these companies have been around for a long time while others are just getting started, or maybe bringing their products from abroad, whether it be Europe or South America, for the first time.

More than a few of these companies sell seed or products for seed, as well as other products related to crop care and management. Some offer new herbicides while others offer new seed treatments. Farm Progress editors stop at all exhibits, not just big iron displays. You will find products for crop care and management in this lineup. Here’s a taste of what you will see:

Storen herbicide from Syngenta. Expect to hear this name a lot in 2024. This corn herbicide’s claim to fame is that it contains not three but four active ingredients, helping in the battle to slow weed resistance. It also claims control or partial control of 74 weeds in corn on its label.

AgXplore. This company has two recently added products in its crop enhancement line that deserve a look. BioSense RM is promoted for its ability to help cornstalks break down faster in the fall, getting microbes working sooner and jump-starting the breakdown of heavy residue. ArchiTech is a crop enhancement product that spokespersons tout as one to watch.

Smart hydrogel. This product is not ready for prime time, but put it in the “one to watch” category. Developers working with the product say it’s not new technology, but it is new to agriculture. It has been used in other industries, and they see real promise right here. One challenge will be keeping it cost-effective.

About the Author(s)

Farm Progress staff

Farm Progress staff

Farm Progress

See more from Farm Progress staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

30°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 44º

Night 29º

6.37 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 19, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 19, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 19, 2023

Dec 19, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023

Dec 18, 2023

Panama Canal
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 15, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 15, 2023

Dec 15, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW