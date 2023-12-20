The Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days are touted for being the best places to find the latest advancements in machinery. But more than equipment companies participate in these shows. For example, a plethora of the world’s largest biotech and chemical companies exhibit their products at FPS and HHD, too.

Walk the aisles of the Varied Industries Tent at either show and you will find exhibits from dozens of smaller companies. Some of these companies have been around for a long time while others are just getting started, or maybe bringing their products from abroad, whether it be Europe or South America, for the first time.

More than a few of these companies sell seed or products for seed, as well as other products related to crop care and management. Some offer new herbicides while others offer new seed treatments. Farm Progress editors stop at all exhibits, not just big iron displays. You will find products for crop care and management in this lineup. Here’s a taste of what you will see:

Storen herbicide from Syngenta. Expect to hear this name a lot in 2024. This corn herbicide’s claim to fame is that it contains not three but four active ingredients, helping in the battle to slow weed resistance. It also claims control or partial control of 74 weeds in corn on its label.

AgXplore. This company has two recently added products in its crop enhancement line that deserve a look. BioSense RM is promoted for its ability to help cornstalks break down faster in the fall, getting microbes working sooner and jump-starting the breakdown of heavy residue. ArchiTech is a crop enhancement product that spokespersons tout as one to watch.

Smart hydrogel. This product is not ready for prime time, but put it in the “one to watch” category. Developers working with the product say it’s not new technology, but it is new to agriculture. It has been used in other industries, and they see real promise right here. One challenge will be keeping it cost-effective.