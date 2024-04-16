With the 2024 growing season kicking off across many parts of Illinois, farmers are applying pest control products — and dealing with the empty containers. The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced its annual recycling effort, available from mid-July into August.

“This annual program provides a convenient way for farmers and agrichemical facilities to dispose of empty pesticide containers,” says IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Containers that would otherwise end up in the garbage can be taken to the nearest collection site instead.”

What’s eligible? Collection sites will only accept high-density polyethylene, No. 2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Please remove all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. On plastic drums, IDOA wants you to cut off the top and bottom and cut the sides of the drum from top to bottom.

You can also recycle mini bulk and intermediate bulk containers but need to do the following:

Mini bulk (cage) containers. Cut into separate top, bottom and sides; discard fittings (no metal or wood).

Intermediate bulk containers. Cut into 1-foot square pieces; discard fittings (no metal or wood).

Or, call G. Phillips and Sons LLC at 678-232-6047 for mini bulk and intermediate bulk container pickup throughout the year.

Permanent collection sites

These locations are permanent collection sites:

Pike County, Logan Agri Serv, Griggsville, Ill.

Lawrence County, Klein Flying Service, Lawrenceville, Ill.

White County, Klein Flying Service, Carmi, Ill.

Single-day collection sites

The one-time collection sites and dates are as follows:

July 17, Southern FS, Pulaski, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 18, Bockhorn Ag, Sparta, Ill., 8-10 a.m.

July 18, Gateway FS, Waterloo, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 19, Nutrien Ag Solutions, New Baden, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 19, Irvington Elevator Co., Irvington, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 22, Effingham Equity, Montrose, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 22, Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., Vandalia, 1-3 p.m.

July 23, M&M Service Co., Girard, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 23, Effingham Equity, Pana, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 24, Wabash Valley Service Co., Ellery, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 24, Southern FS, Mulkeytown, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 25, Prairieland FS, Greenview, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 25, Sunrise FS, Virginia, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 26, United Prairie, Tolono, 9-11 a.m.

July 26, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Onarga, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 29, Chem-Grow, Bowen, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 29, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Blandinsville, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 30, Prairieland FS, Rushville, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 30, West Central FS, Ormonde, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

July 31, Earlybird Feed and Fertilizer, Deer Creek, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

July 31, Ag-Land FS, Hanna City, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 1, Chebanse Ag, Chebanse, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

Aug. 1, Nutrien, Saunemin, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 2, Grainco FS, Lostant, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

Aug. 2, Helena Chemical, Toluca, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 5, Helena Chemical, Kirkland, Ill., 9-11 am.

Aug. 5, CHS, Maple Park, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 6, Conserv FS, Marengo, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

Aug. 6, Conserv FS, Rockford, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 7, Pearl City Elevator, Dakota, Ill., 9-11 a.m.

Aug. 7, Carroll Service Co., Milledgeville, Ill., 1-3 p.m.

The program is a cooperative venture involving IDOA, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, Growmark Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons LLC, Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.

Source: IDOA