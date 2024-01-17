Sponsored By
Corn producers to vote on doubling checkoff assessmentCorn producers to vote on doubling checkoff assessment

Ballots were mailed Jan. 16 and must be returned by Feb. 2.

January 17, 2024

Tractor harvesting corn in a field
CHECKOFF: An amendment to the corn checkoff program would increase the assessment by 1 cent per bushel to a total of 2 cents per bushel of Michigan corn sold. Richard Hamilton Smith/Getty Images

The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan has provided the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development petitions with more than 200 signatures requesting an amendment to the current program, increasing the assessment by 1 cent per bushel to a total of 2 cents per bushel of Michigan corn sold.

The additional funding would be invested in research, marketing, promotion and education to increase the profitability of Michigan’s corn producers. A copy of the proposal is available on MDARD’s website.

The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan was established in 1993 to enhance the economic position of Michigan corn growers by providing for growth and expansion of the corn industry in the state through foreign and domestic market development, promotion and research to stimulate the demand for corn.

The referendum will be held Jan. 22 through Feb. 2, with ballots being mailed from MDARD to corn producers Jan. 16. Ballots must be returned or postmarked by Feb. 2 to be counted.

Eligible producers with questions, or those not receiving a ballot, should contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 or email [email protected].

For the amendment to pass, more than 50% of the producer votes cast, representing more than 50% of the bushels represented on the cast ballots, must approve it. Each producer, partnership or corporation is entitled to one vote for this referendum. 

Source: MDARD

