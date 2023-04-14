More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. Through the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Farmland Preservation Program, 134 acres have been preserved on Todd Fackler’s property in Huron County. He is the fourth Ohio farmer to join the program this year.

Agricultural land is a key part of Ohio’s landscape, and preserving this land is essential, according to an ODA release. An agricultural easement in farmland preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsor Western Reserve Land Conservancy and the Natural Resources Conservation Service played a significant role in securing this agreement.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 684 farms totaling 103,470 acres have entered into agreements.

Funds from the purchase of these easements are invested in the local economy by the landowners who use them by expanding their farming operations, purchasing new equipment, reducing debt, adding conservation practices, planning for retirement, sending their children to college or for other purposes.

When the state purchases a farmland easement, the proceeds are plowed into Ohio’s economy, and the agriculture industry is preserved for future generations, according to ODA.

Source: ODA