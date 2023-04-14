Ohio Farmer

Another 134 acres of farmland preserved in OhioAnother 134 acres of farmland preserved in Ohio

Todd Fackler’s property in Huron County brings the total to 103,470 acres in the state.

April 14, 2023

1 Min Read
farmland along rural road
FACKLER PROPERTY: Todd Fackler preserved 134 acres of his farm in Huron County. Courtesy of ODA

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. Through the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Farmland Preservation Program, 134 acres have been preserved on Todd Fackler’s property in Huron County. He is the fourth Ohio farmer to join the program this year.

Agricultural land is a key part of Ohio’s landscape, and preserving this land is essential, according to an ODA release. An agricultural easement in farmland preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsor Western Reserve Land Conservancy and the Natural Resources Conservation Service played a significant role in securing this agreement.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 684 farms totaling 103,470 acres have entered into agreements.

Funds from the purchase of these easements are invested in the local economy by the landowners who use them by expanding their farming operations, purchasing new equipment, reducing debt, adding conservation practices, planning for retirement, sending their children to college or for other purposes.

When the state purchases a farmland easement, the proceeds are plowed into Ohio’s economy, and the agriculture industry is preserved for future generations, according to ODA.

Source: ODA

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Special Report

Planting corn field in Iowa at sunset
Marketing
USDA surprises with larger than expected corn expansionUSDA surprises with larger than expected corn expansion
byBen Potter
Mar 31, 2023
6 Min Read
Editor's Choice

Recommended

Nebraska student opens direct-sale business
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 14, 2023

Apr 14, 2023

Midwest Digest
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, April 13, 2023
Midwest Digest, April 13, 2023

Apr 13, 2023

ag job market tighetens
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 13, 2023

Apr 13, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE