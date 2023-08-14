The Ohio Conservation Farm Family Awards program recognizes farmers who are doing an outstanding job of protecting and conserving soil, water and related natural resources on the land they farm.

Once again, five winners have been chosen and will be featured online this week and in the September issue of American Agriculturist. They are:

Clark family. Brent and Jenna Clark, who are farming in Conover.

Rethmel family. Brothers Roy (Vicki) and Ron (Cheryl) Rethmel of Defiance.

Verhovec family. Julius and Jodee Verhovec of Smithfield.

Wickerham family. Brothers Bill, Dan (Jenny) and Mark (Dara) Wickerham of West Union.

Miller family. Todd and Melissa Miller of Leetonia.

The award was founded by Ohio Farmer magazine and is now coordinated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Soil and Water Conservation and co-sponsored by Ohio Farmer magazine and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

The program emphasizes the application of technically sound, innovative and cost-effective conservation practices and encourages the sharing of this information with other farmers and the general public.

All five finalists will be recognized as winners of the Ohio Conservation Farm Family Award at a public ceremony Sept. 21 during the Farm Science Review.

The winners will also receive a $400 check courtesy of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.