King Ranch Inc. announced April 9 that it acquired a 50% stake in Cobalt Cattle, the nation’s fourth-largest cattle feeding operation. Cobalt Cattle is headquartered in Garden City, Kan., with six feedlots in Eckley, Colo.; Sublette, Kan.; Leoti, Kan.; Kismet, Kan.; Hereford, Texas; and Tulia, Texas.

“We are excited about this opportunity and what it means for King Ranch’s long-term commitment to the beef industry,” says Robert Hodgen, CEO of King Ranch Inc. The acquisition represents the next step in King Ranch’s long-term strategic vision to participate throughout various sectors of the beef industry, fortifying the entire value chain.

King Ranch is working with AGR Partners, a growth equity firm that provides long-term capital to grow food and agribusiness leaders. Learn more at kingranch.com.

NASS discontinues select 2024 reports

The Agricultural Statistics Board of the USDA NASS will cancel the 2024 July Cattle report, and discontinue the Cotton Objective Yield Survey, as well as all County Estimates for Crops and Livestock, beginning with the 2024 production year. The decision was announced April 9. “The decision to discontinue these surveys and reports was not made lightly, but was necessary, given appropriated budget levels,” according to the release. Learn more at nass.usda.gov.

Broadband digital equity plan approved

Gov. Laura Kelly announced April 9 that Kansas is receiving $8.2 million to begin implementing the Kansas Digital Equity (DE) Plan, which recently received federal approval.

The DE Plan received public comment and underwent thorough reviews with federal funding partners at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications Information and Administration office. With this approval and funding from the NTIA’s Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will begin implementing strategies outlined in the plan to enhance digital opportunity statewide.

The DE Plan includes digital skills training, affordable service plans and access to broadband-ready devices. It also highlights critical areas such as health care, education and civic engagement. Learn more at de-plan-final.wo-appdx.pdf (kansascommerce.gov).

National Sorghum Producers seeking directors

National Sorghum Producers has two open positions on its 2024 board of directors and is seeking farmer-leaders to apply.

Board members are instrumental in advancing policies and building relationships that benefit sorghum farmers and the industry. Candidates should be NSP members passionate about advocacy and fundraising, with a vision to advance the industry. No prior board experience is necessary to apply.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Central time May 10. After the application deadline, the NSP nominating committee will review all applications before making nominations to the NSP board of directors for consideration and election during the August summer board meeting. Selected members will serve a three-year term, beginning Oct. 1 — the start of NSP’s fiscal year.

For the application and more information, visit SorghumGrowers.com/leadership.