Farm Progress, Ltd. announced new editorial leadership that will continue to build on its strong momentum and commitment to agriculture media. Mike Wilson will serve as Senior Executive, Editor and Eric Braun as Senior Executive, Content.

Aligning with its chapter of growth, Wilson and Braun will lead Farm Progress editorial teams to deliver engaging content across its 18 brands for over half a million farm and ranch subscribers across the US.

“Farm Progress’ place in agriculture media has stood the test of time,” said Braun. “We have long delivered quality information to our readers and continually strive to provide timely, pertinent information to help producers run profitable operations. Our readers demand excellence on a variety of platforms and as a leader within ag media and within Informa Markets, we strive to meet them where they are, now and into the future.”

Both Wilson and Braun bring a diverse background of professional experience within agriculture and publication industries.

Mike Wilson

Wilson most recently served as Content Director and Executive Editor of Farm Futures magazine, Farm Progress’ national agribusiness title. Previous roles included Editor, Prairie Farmer, covering agricultural issues in Illinois. Wilson has also served as president of the American Agricultural Editors’ Association from 2016-17 and as President of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists from 2008-2012.

Eric Braun

Braun will focus on Farm Progress’ digital presence increasing audience and engagement across websites and affiliated print magazines. Braun has worked in digital publishing for over 25 years. He joined Farm Progress in 2016 as Director, User Engagement. Previous roles included digital editor for several newspapers from the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News, to Austin American-Statesmen. In addition, he worked as editor for MLive.com, the digital presence for several newspapers in Michigan. During this period, he was part of the team that supported the New Orleans Times-Picayune’s coverage of Hurricane Katrina and won Pulitzer Prizes in Breaking News and Public Service.

“The Farm Progress editorial team is a group of highly respected, data and purpose-driven individuals who are leaders in their respective regions,” said Wilson. “They know their audiences and the challenges they face. Their focus on service journalism is the reason why Farm Progress enjoys the reputation it has today, and we will continue to drive that focus in the future.”