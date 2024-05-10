South West Farm Press Logo

Tiro Tres Farms celebrates leafy green harvest

Father and daughter harvest leafy greens at Tiro Tres Farms in Texas' Winter Garden area. They credit adaptability and research for their family's 100 years of production.

Shelley E. Huguley, Editor

May 10, 2024

spinach harvest

Collard harvest at Tiro Tres Farms. Leslie Dominguez, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Ed and Paige Ritchie are one of three large-scale spinach producers/packers in Texas. They grow leafy greens in the Winter Garden area at Tiro Tres Farms. Take a look at collard harvest and how spinach is processed before it is trucked to the East Coast and Canada.

swfp-shelley-huguley--spinach-processing-ritchies-6.jpg

Turnrow talk: from left, Derik Graves, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Leslie Dominguez, Texas A&M AgriLife, and Paige Ritchie and her father Ed visit at one of their Savoy spinach fields. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

By the way, what is your favorite way to eat spinach? Ed likes it fresh or cooked in bacon grease. Paige prefers hers with bacon, tomatoes, and peppers. Personally, I like it fresh or sauteed with scrambled eggs.

swfp-shelley-huguley--spinach-processing-ritchies-5.jpg

Savoy spinach on Ed and Paige Ritchie's farm, Zavala County, Texas. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

No matter how you take your spinach, learn more about production from the field through the Ritchie's processing plant in this photo gallery. (If you are viewing this on a mobile, the captions appear below the ads.)

Plus read, "Popeye's pick: Father/daughter grow supercharged greens."

Read more about:

Spinach

About the Author(s)

Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

Shelley Huguley has been involved in agriculture for the last 25 years. She began her career in agricultural communications at the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Lubbock, where she developed and produced the Windbreak Quarterly, a newspaper about windbreak trees and their benefit to wildlife, production agriculture and livestock operations. While with the Forest Service she also served as an information officer and team leader on fires during the 1998 fire season and later produced the Firebrands newsletter that was distributed quarterly throughout Texas to Volunteer Fire Departments. Her most personal involvement in agriculture also came in 1998, when she married the love of her life and cotton farmer Preston Huguley of Olton, Texas. As a farmwife, she knows first-hand the ups and downs of farming, the endless decisions made each season based on “if” it rains, “if” the drought continues, “if” the market holds. She is the bookkeeper for their family farming operation and cherishes moments on the farm such as taking harvest meals to the field or starting a sprinkler in the summer with the whole family lending a hand. Shelley has also freelanced for agricultural companies such as Olton CO-OP Gin, producing the newsletter Cotton Connections while also designing marketing materials to promote the gin. She has published articles in agricultural publications such as Southwest Farm Press while also volunteering her marketing and writing skills to non-profit organizations such as Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy group in Lubbock. She and her husband reside in Olton with their three children Breely, Brennon and HalleeKate.

See more from Shelley E. Huguley
