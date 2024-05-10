Tiro Tres Farms celebrates leafy green harvest

May 10, 2024
Collard harvest at Tiro Tres Farms. Leslie Dominguez, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
Ed and Paige Ritchie are one of three large-scale spinach producers/packers in Texas. They grow leafy greens in the Winter Garden area at Tiro Tres Farms. Take a look at collard harvest and how spinach is processed before it is trucked to the East Coast and Canada.
Turnrow talk: from left, Derik Graves, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Leslie Dominguez, Texas A&M AgriLife, and Paige Ritchie and her father Ed visit at one of their Savoy spinach fields. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)
By the way, what is your favorite way to eat spinach? Ed likes it fresh or cooked in bacon grease. Paige prefers hers with bacon, tomatoes, and peppers. Personally, I like it fresh or sauteed with scrambled eggs.
Savoy spinach on Ed and Paige Ritchie's farm, Zavala County, Texas. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)
No matter how you take your spinach, learn more about production from the field through the Ritchie's processing plant in this photo gallery. (If you are viewing this on a mobile, the captions appear below the ads.)
Plus read, "Popeye's pick: Father/daughter grow supercharged greens."
Read more about:Spinach
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
48°FSunny
Day 70º
Night 48º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Grain price Deja vu?May 9, 2024|5 Min Read
Dicamba: They’re not kidding about the paperworkMay 9, 2024|2 Min Read
Will USDA adjust for corn production pressure?May 9, 2024|4 Min Read
Farm Progress America, May 10, 2024May 10, 2024
University to offer degree for nutritionistsMay 10, 2024|3 Min Read
Farm Bill includes funds for HLB programMay 10, 2024|1 Min Read
Understand agronomic costs to meet grain marketing goalsMay 10, 2024|3 Min Read