Missouri farmer tracks soybeans to seafood

Ryan Wilson never thought his soybeans could land in Colombia, but that notion changed after an overseas trip.

“We take it to the elevator, it gets on the Mississippi River, and we say goodbye to it and never think about where it ends up,” the Missouri Bootheel farmer says. “But when you go somewhere like this, you realize it could very well be the final destination for your product and the effect it can have on a community.”

Until now, trips outside of the country consisted primarily of beach vacations for the Portageville, Mo., farmer who raises soybeans, corn, cotton and rice. Wilson joined other U.S. farmers on a journey to Panama and Colombia as part of the U.S. Soy Checkoff See for Yourself mission. He witnessed how soy checkoff investments affect other parts of the world and drive demand for soy.

This was the first experience at taking a deep dive into international agriculture and its boomerang effect when it comes to U.S. soybeans and Colombian tilapia.

Beneficial north-south partnership

Colombia's reliance on U.S. soybeans is significant, with 70% of its soybean imports coming from America’s farmers. International partnerships are crucial for farmers to expand their reach and create new business opportunities.

The U.S. group visited a tilapia farm, which is a sizable export market for Colombian farmers. About 16% to 18% of Colombian production goes to export markets, with 92% of overseas shipments headed for the U.S.

“You can really see the role of something grown here, being shipped out to be used elsewhere, but ends up returning right back to where the original products came from,” says Wilson, a member of the Missouri Soybeans board of directors. “It's just a really nice partnership that benefits both parties.”

The trip also included a visit to GrupoBios, a large animal feed production company that makes 30% of its feed with U.S. soy, which sells to cattle and poultry farmers.

Snapshot of Colombian agriculture

Income and population in Colombia are expected to rise, driving demand for U.S. agriculture products over the next 10 years, according to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.

It reports the country as the third-largest market for U.S. soybean meal, fourth-largest market for corn and seventh-largest for pork.

Top U.S. ag exports to Colombia include:

corn

soybean meal

soybean oil

rice

pork

Top Colombia ag exports include:

coffee

flowers

bananas

avocados

palm oil

Connect farmers with farmers

For Wilson, the personal interactions left a lasting impression, noting that people want to work and create new businesses.

“They’ve opened an innovation center to train employees to fit in the soy industry, whether that is working in one of the feed mills or on the tilapia farms,” he says. “People are happy to have a job, and U.S. soybeans are helping make that happen.”

Wilson adds the trip leaves no doubt that the soy checkoff works. Being able to see firsthand the markets and partnerships created, he says, “is money well spent.”

“We have a great soybean product, one of the best out there,” Wilson adds. “I just took it for granted.”

Click on the video below to hear more from Wilson on his visit to the Panama Canal: