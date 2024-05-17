Farm Progress

Long residual sets soybean fungicide apart

Company recommends applying this fungicide with long-lasting residual action during the R2 growth stage in soybeans.

Tom J. Bechman, Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer

May 17, 2024

side-by-side photos of treated soybean leaf and untreated soybean leaf with frogeye leaf spot
PROTECTED: This side-by-side comparison of an untreated leaf on the left and one sprayed with Revylok fungicide on the right shows the difference in frogeye leaf spot infection on the two leaves. BASF

If you apply soybean fungicides, you probably have R3 application timing drilled into your brain. That’s the go-to timing for soybean fungicide applications that most university Extension specialists and independent agronomists have recommended year in and year out. Now along comes a newer soybean fungicide in the market, and company spokespersons are recommending something different.

“We want to see Revylok soybean fungicide applied at the R2 growth stage in soybeans,” says Albre Brown, technical marketing manager for row crop fungicides and insecticides for BASF. “This fungicide has two ingredients unique to BASF, and it has both preventive and curative properties when it comes to soybean disease. A hallmark of this product is a long residual time on the plant.”

That’s what allows Revylok to be applied during the R2 growth stage and still be effective throughout a good portion of the season, Brown explains. “We can document that it stays on the leaf for more than 28 days, and in some cases, much longer,” she says.

“One of the diseases it controls is frogeye leaf spot,” Brown adds. “We want it on the plant before this disease takes off and is ready to spread. If we wait until R3, there are times when this disease and others will already have a head start. To get maximum effectiveness, we want the product out there so that the disease doesn’t get a foothold.”

Two of the diseases Revylok targets, cercospora and frogeye leaf spot, can infect and survive in seed, so that sometimes gives those diseases a head start, Brown says. It’s another reason an R2 application is recommended, assuming some disease inoculum may be present and waiting for the right conditions to take off and flourish.

Closer look at Revylok

Here are some details about Revylok that set it apart, Brown notes. “FRAC group” refers to mode of action; FRAC stands for Fungicide Resistance Action Committee.

  • It contains two active ingredients, which helps prevent disease resistance.

  • The newest active ingredient, released by BASF in 2019, is Revysol, the commercial name for mefentrifluconazole. It is a FRAC Group 3 fungicide.

  • Xemium, the commercial name for fluxapyroxad, an active ingredient also unique to BASF, was released in 2012. Xemium is a FRAC Group 7 compound.

  • Revylok is active against pathogens that cause cercospora blight (purple seed stain), frogeye leaf spot, septoria brown spot and aerial blight, plus others.

  • This fungicide can be applied through the R3 growth stage and is rain-fast as soon as the leaf dries.

  • It features a use rate of 5.5 to 6.5 fluid ounces of actual product per acre.

  • Revylok can be tank-mixed with insecticides. Nonionic surfactants are recommended.

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

