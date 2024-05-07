Crop progress: Corn plantings more than one-third complete

USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through May 5, showed an updated look at corn and soybean plantings, winter wheat quality ratings and more. Of particular note, corn and soybean plantings are progressing slower than analysts had expected, with more delays likely in the wake of widespread rains over the next several days.

Corn plantings reached 36% completion through Sunday, up from 27% in the prior week. Analysts were generally expecting to see more progress after offering an average trade guess of 39%. That leaves this year’s pace slower than 2023’s mark of 42% and the prior five-year average of 39%. North Dakota (11%) and Michigan (12%) have the longest path to completion of the top 18 production states.

Twelve percent of this season’s corn crop is now emerged, up from 7% a week ago. That’s modestly ahead of 2023’s pace of 10% and the prior five-year average of 9%.

Soybean plantings reached 25% through Sunday, up from 18% in the prior week. That’s behind 2023’s pace of 30% but still ahead of the prior five-year average of 21%. Analysts were expecting to see more progress noted after offering an average trade guess of 28%. Mississippi (67%) and Arkansas (65%) continue to lead the way among the top 18 production states so far.

Nine percent of this season’s soybean crop is now emerged. That’s favorable to 2023’s pace of 7% and the prior five-year average of 4%.

Planting progress for some southern row crops continues to move forward, meantime, including:

Cotton = 24% (up from 15% last week)

Rice = 78% (up from 72% last week)

Peanuts =22% (up from 9% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings trended one point higher last week, with 50% of the crop now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were expecting to see quality ratings hold steady. Another 34% of the crop is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 16% rated poor or very poor (steady from last week).

Physiologically, 43% of the crop is now headed, up from 30% last week. That’s noticeably higher than 2023’s pace of 34% and the prior five-year average of 32%.

Spring wheat plantings moved from 34% last week up to 47% through May 5. That’s well above 2023’s pace of 21% and the prior five-year average of 31%.

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including other regional crop planting updates, plus a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.