Michigan Farmer Logo

Learn to identify the effect of soil, climate and vineyard practices on wine.

Jennifer Kiel, Editor, Michigan Farmer

April 4, 2024

2 Min Read
A hand pouring red wine into a glass near a vine of grapes
DIRT TO GLASS: The conference offers cutting-edge, practical information and tools aimed at advancing expertise and keeping attendees abreast of industry trends. Zbynek Pospisil/Getty Images

Grape growers and wine producers, now is your chance to potentially up your game. Registration is now open for Michigan’s Grape and Wine Conference, Dirt to Glass 2024, which offers a distinguished lineup of speakers from around the globe — sharing insights on sustainability, soil health, vineyard management, winemaking practices and more.

The conference offers cutting-edge, practical information and tools aimed at advancing expertise and keeping attendees abreast of industry trends.

Also included is a guided wine tasting, providing participants with a highly technical experience to deepen their understanding of the sensory aspects of wine influenced by environmental and cultivation factors.

Led by a panel of expert tasters with extensive market experience, attendees will learn to identify the effect of soil, climate and vineyard practices on wine — and gain insights into winemaking decisions driven by grape conditions at harvest.

"By connecting our local growers with international standards, we hope to take Michigan's viticulture and winemaking to new heights,” says Paolo Sabbatini, co-founder of Dirt to Glass and professor of viticulture at Michigan State University.

While it’s targeted at Michigan growers and winemakers, the conference is open to anyone interested. Registration is now open.

The third annual event, brought together by MSU AgBioResearch, in partnership with MSU Extension and Intentional Agriculture, is set for Aug. 22-23 in Traverse City, Mich.

The two-day event is assembled by a planning committee consisting of industry leaders, academics and Extension specialists. It is designed for grape growers and wine producers throughout Michigan and neighboring states.

“We hope to inspire growers and producers by exposing the quality potential of Michigan and resulting income to ensure economic sustainability for Michigan grape growers of any size,” says Amanda Danielson, advanced sommelier, and co-founder of Dirt to Glass.

For more information and to register, visit canr.msu.edu/dirttoglass.

Read more about:

Wine IndustryWine Consumption

About the Author(s)

Jennifer Kiel

Jennifer Kiel

Editor, Michigan Farmer

While Jennifer is not a farmer and did not grow up on a farm, "I think you'd be hard pressed to find someone with more appreciation for the people who grow our food and fiber, live the lifestyles and practice the morals that bind many farm families," she says.

Before taking over as editor of Michigan Farmer in 2003, she served three years as the manager of communications and development for the American Farmland Trust Central Great Lakes Regional Office in Michigan and as director of communications with Michigan Agri-Business Association. Previously, she was the communications manager at Michigan Farm Bureau's state headquarters. She also lists 10 years of experience at six different daily and weekly Michigan newspapers on her impressive resume.

Jennifer lives in St. Johns with her two daughters, Elizabeth, 19, and Emily 16.

See more from Jennifer Kiel
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

38°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 51º

Night 35º

16.72 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024

FP Next
Farm Life
FP Next: Just how much farmland does Bill Gates own?
FP Next: Just how much farmland does Bill Gates own?

Apr 2, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 2, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 2, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 2, 2024

Apr 2, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE