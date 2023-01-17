Grab a beef sundae, get educated

Make plans to stop by the beef display in the Dairy Building at New York Farm Show.

In addition to everyone’s favorite food — the hot beef sundaes — come see the live breeds on display; talk to beef producers; take a picture with “Brisket,” the larger-than-life blowup beef steer; win a prize by completing the riddle scavenger hunt — good for all ages — and take a seat on the bleachers while listening to daily presentations.

Learn about how beef is part of a heart-healthy diet for all ages, how veal is raised today, what the different labels on beef mean, different types of beef operations in the state, and how to buy beef by the cut — right from a beef farmer.

Presenters will include the New York Beef Council, Cornell Cooperative Extension livestock teams and a beef producer.

Saturday’s presenters are the future of the beef industry: juniors.

Don’t forget to stop by the booths and pick up the latest information on the beef industry. The booth will also feature the different breed associations in the state, the New York Beef Council and the New York Beef Producers Association.

Beef hats will also be on sale. And don’t forget, the hot beef sundaes will be sold daily from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Here’s the list of presenters on Feb. 23-24:

10:30 a.m. “Thrive through life with beef,” featuring Kemeli McIntyre, New York Beef Council, who will talk about beef in diets of all ages.

11 a.m. “Discover modern veal farming,” featuring Ashley Russell, director of veal marketing, New York Beef Council.

Noon. “The beef on beef production & labels,” featuring Ashley McFarland, livestock specialist, Cornell Cooperative Extension regional ag team.

12:30 p.m. “Buying freezer beef from a farmer,” how to do it and what to expect.

Saturday’s presentations will be given by the New York Junior Beef Producers.

Source: NYFS