Ohio recognizes Alex Lindsey as CCA of the Year

Cited for his tremendous impact by nurturing young agronomists into becoming certified crop advisers through applied and scenario-based agronomic teaching methods for many years, Alex Lindsey was recently recognized as the 2023 Ohio Certified Crop Adviser of the Year.

The assistant professor of agronomy in the Department of Horticulture and Crop Science at Ohio State University was awarded March 14 during the Ohio Tillage and Technology Conference in Ada.

“His passion for the agricultural industry was further demonstrated in 2020 when he worked diligently in providing practical agronomic education to agronomy students at OSU, as well as agronomic educational videos for Ohio farmers that included agronomic, economic and environmental best practices for Ohio farmland,” said Jason Hartschuh, vice chairman of the Ohio CCA board.

There are more than 560 CCAs in Ohio, and the occasion marked the 29th year of the program.

Since 2003, the Ohio CCA program has awarded an Adviser of the Year award, designed to recognize an individual who is highly motivated; delivers exceptional customer service for farmer-clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production; and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

“Dr. Alex Lindsey is a mentor, educator, researcher and leader. His participation and input on the Ohio CCA program board is also appreciated,” Hartschuh added.

Lindsey was presented with a plaque and a $1,500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, and Nutrien.