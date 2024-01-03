Shelly Jarka, Nebraska Farmer art director, was recently honored — along with three other editorial team members from Farm Progress — by Graphic Design USA’s 60th anniversary American Graphic Design Awards.

Jarka won with an infographic she designed on combine fires that was published in the October 2023 issue of Nebraska Farmer.

With more than 8,000 entrants across different media, Farm Progress distinguished itself with top-notch design quality, landing in the top 10% of submissions. This recognition emphasizes the company’s commitment to excellence and affirms its position as a leader in the agriculture industry.

"This recognition is a testament to the immense creative and technical talent we have at Farm Progress," says Eric Braun, senior executive of content. "We are thrilled to see our hard work being recognized. But more importantly, we are excited about what this means for our readers — they are the reason we strive for excellence."

AWARD-WINNING: This infographic on combine fires was developed for Nebraska Farmer by art director Shelly Jarka. It appeared in the October 2023 issue of the magazine.

In addition to Jarka’s infographic, the other Farm Progress award-winning entries included exceptional design and editorial work from a diverse range of publications:

Stephanie Sokol, for the September 2023 issue of Southeast Farm Press

Rosa Francis, for the September 2023 issue of Prairie Farmer

Lisa Lynd, for the September 2022 issue of Farm Futures

Related:Prevent the tragedy of combine fire

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the American Graphic Design Awards, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in design and content," says Lisa Lynd, director of content design for Farm Progress.

Young Farmers and Ranchers to gather

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers will gather for their annual conference on Feb. 2-3 at Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

The conference in 2024 includes tours and a dinner, followed by entertainment on Feb. 2. On Feb. 3, keynote speaker Marshall Sewell, from the podcast Mind Your Melon, will talk about mental health, overcoming challenges and making a difference.

Breakout sessions include costs involved in a cow herd; adding sheep and goats with cattle operations; telling your farm story on social media; understanding balance sheets and cash flow; the basics in direct beef marketing; fertigation tips; spray drones; regenerative ranching; and ag emergencies, among others.

To register, visit nefb.org.