The Purdue ag economist and former interim dean is recognized for his service.

Tom J. Bechman

December 19, 2023

Randy Kron, Ken Foster, Hovde award recipient, and Bernie Engle at the 2023 Indiana Farm Bureau Convention
SHINING MOMENT: This shining moment at the 2023 Indiana Farm Bureau Convention in Fort Wayne occurred when Purdue Dean of Agriculture Bernie Engel (right) presented the Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence to Ken Foster (center). Randy Kron, Indiana Farm Bureau president, helped present the award, sponsored by INFB. Willie Vogt

One highlight of the Indiana Farm Bureau Convention every year occurs when President Randy Kron shares the stage with Purdue’s dean of the College of Agriculture, currently Bernie Engel. The occasion is naming the newest recipient of the Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence. This year in Fort Wayne, Ind., was no exception.

“It’s my honor to present this award to someone who has done many things to help the people of rural Indiana,” Engel said in his opening remarks. “He also is my predecessor.”

Ken Foster, former head of the Purdue Department of Agricultural Economics, received the award. He most recently served as interim dean until Engel was selected and named to the post. Foster is once again a member of Purdue Ag Econ.

Among the accomplishments Engel touted in naming Foster as the award winner was being one of the driving forces behind the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture. Directed by Jim Mintert today, the center sponsors many activities year-round, including the Top Farmer Conference in January.

The award is named in honor of Frederick L. Hovde, Purdue president from 1946 to 1971. Funded through a gift from Indiana Farm Bureau, it honors a Purdue person who serves rural people in Indiana in an outstanding way.

Previous winners of the Hovde award

Here are the previous winners of the Hovde award this century, dating back to 2000. It is presented annually to a Purdue faculty or staff member at the Indiana Farm Bureau annual convention.

  • 2022 John G. Baugh, director of agricultural services and regulations, College of Agriculture

  • 2021 Karen Richey, Extension educator

  • 2020 Mark Russell, professor of agriculture sciences education and communication

  • 2019 Roy Ballard, Extension educator, and Renee McKee, assistant director and 4-H youth development program leader

  • 2018 Natalie Carroll, professor of Extension education

  • 2017 Patricia Wakenell, professor of avian diagnostics

  • 2016 Robert L. Nielsen, professor of agronomy

  • 2015 Freddie L. Barnard, professor of agricultural economics

  • 2014 Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Extension educator, and Lonnie Mason, Extension educator

  • 2013 Donald J. Biehle, superintendent of the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center

  • 2012 Fred Whitford, coordinator of Purdue Pesticide Programs

  • 2011 Michael D. Boehlje, distinguished professor of agricultural economics

  • 2010 Leon Thacker, director of the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory

  • 2009 Lawrence P. DeBoer Jr., professor of agricultural economics

  • 2008 Randy Woodson, provost

  • 2007 Tom Turpin, professor of entomology

  • 2006 Marshall A. Martin, professor of agricultural economics and associate director of the Office of Agricultural Research Programs

  • 2005 Victor L. Lechtenberg, vice provost for engagement

  • 2004 Judi Merkel, Extension educator

  • 2003 Wayne L. Singleton, professor of animal sciences

  • 2002 Don D. Jones, professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and Alan L. Sutton, professor of animal sciences

  • 2001 Pamela Robbins, Extension specialist, 4-H youth development, and Juanita Russell, Extension specialist, 4-H youth development

  • 2000 William F. Field, professor of agricultural and biological engineering

About the Author(s)

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

