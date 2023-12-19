December 19, 2023
One highlight of the Indiana Farm Bureau Convention every year occurs when President Randy Kron shares the stage with Purdue’s dean of the College of Agriculture, currently Bernie Engel. The occasion is naming the newest recipient of the Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence. This year in Fort Wayne, Ind., was no exception.
“It’s my honor to present this award to someone who has done many things to help the people of rural Indiana,” Engel said in his opening remarks. “He also is my predecessor.”
Ken Foster, former head of the Purdue Department of Agricultural Economics, received the award. He most recently served as interim dean until Engel was selected and named to the post. Foster is once again a member of Purdue Ag Econ.
Among the accomplishments Engel touted in naming Foster as the award winner was being one of the driving forces behind the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture. Directed by Jim Mintert today, the center sponsors many activities year-round, including the Top Farmer Conference in January.
The award is named in honor of Frederick L. Hovde, Purdue president from 1946 to 1971. Funded through a gift from Indiana Farm Bureau, it honors a Purdue person who serves rural people in Indiana in an outstanding way.
Previous winners of the Hovde award
Here are the previous winners of the Hovde award this century, dating back to 2000. It is presented annually to a Purdue faculty or staff member at the Indiana Farm Bureau annual convention.
2022 John G. Baugh, director of agricultural services and regulations, College of Agriculture
2021 Karen Richey, Extension educator
2020 Mark Russell, professor of agriculture sciences education and communication
2019 Roy Ballard, Extension educator, and Renee McKee, assistant director and 4-H youth development program leader
2018 Natalie Carroll, professor of Extension education
2017 Patricia Wakenell, professor of avian diagnostics
2016 Robert L. Nielsen, professor of agronomy
2015 Freddie L. Barnard, professor of agricultural economics
2014 Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Extension educator, and Lonnie Mason, Extension educator
2013 Donald J. Biehle, superintendent of the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center
2012 Fred Whitford, coordinator of Purdue Pesticide Programs
2011 Michael D. Boehlje, distinguished professor of agricultural economics
2010 Leon Thacker, director of the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory
2009 Lawrence P. DeBoer Jr., professor of agricultural economics
2008 Randy Woodson, provost
2007 Tom Turpin, professor of entomology
2006 Marshall A. Martin, professor of agricultural economics and associate director of the Office of Agricultural Research Programs
2005 Victor L. Lechtenberg, vice provost for engagement
2004 Judi Merkel, Extension educator
2003 Wayne L. Singleton, professor of animal sciences
2002 Don D. Jones, professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and Alan L. Sutton, professor of animal sciences
2001 Pamela Robbins, Extension specialist, 4-H youth development, and Juanita Russell, Extension specialist, 4-H youth development
2000 William F. Field, professor of agricultural and biological engineering
