One highlight of the Indiana Farm Bureau Convention every year occurs when President Randy Kron shares the stage with Purdue’s dean of the College of Agriculture, currently Bernie Engel. The occasion is naming the newest recipient of the Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence. This year in Fort Wayne, Ind., was no exception.

“It’s my honor to present this award to someone who has done many things to help the people of rural Indiana,” Engel said in his opening remarks. “He also is my predecessor.”

Ken Foster, former head of the Purdue Department of Agricultural Economics, received the award. He most recently served as interim dean until Engel was selected and named to the post. Foster is once again a member of Purdue Ag Econ.

Among the accomplishments Engel touted in naming Foster as the award winner was being one of the driving forces behind the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture. Directed by Jim Mintert today, the center sponsors many activities year-round, including the Top Farmer Conference in January.

The award is named in honor of Frederick L. Hovde, Purdue president from 1946 to 1971. Funded through a gift from Indiana Farm Bureau, it honors a Purdue person who serves rural people in Indiana in an outstanding way.

Previous winners of the Hovde award

Here are the previous winners of the Hovde award this century, dating back to 2000. It is presented annually to a Purdue faculty or staff member at the Indiana Farm Bureau annual convention.