Sponsored By
Wisconsin Agriculturist Logo

Kelsey Henderson crowned 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the FairsKelsey Henderson crowned 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs

Henderson served as Racine County Fairest of the Fair.

January 18, 2024

2 Min Read
Kelsey Henderson photo overlaid on a scenic photo of corn and soybean fields
NEW STATE FAIREST: Kelsey Henderson of Kenosha is the 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair. The Wisconsin State Fair will be held Aug. 1-11 in West Allis. Wisconsin State Fair

Kelsey Henderson, 21, representing the Racine County Fair, was crowned the 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Henderson was among a group of 34 contestants vying for the position.

The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 58 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 county, district and state fairs in Wisconsin.

Each year, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs travels throughout the state promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s fairs. The winner must possess outstanding communication skills as well as organization, professionalism, and above all, a passion for the fair industry.

Henderson is the daughter of Craig and Sue Henderson of Kenosha, Wis. She is studying agricultural business at Iowa State University. She was a 4-H member for 10 years and an FFA member, holding a variety of leadership positions.

“We are excited to have Kelsey take on this important role as Fairest of the Fairs,” says Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Kelsey’s education, experience and participation in fairs will serve her well as she travels throughout Wisconsin, promoting the Wisconsin State Fair and fairs around the state.”

Ellie Szczech, 20, representing the Waukesha County Fair, was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Pam Szczech of Wales, Wis.

Amalia Draxler, 19, representing the St. Croix County Fair, was named second runner-up. She is the daughter of Mike and Rebecca Draxler of Glenwood City, Wis.

Aubrey Schlimgen, 20, representing the Dane County Fair, was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Tony and Jackie Schlimgen of Marshall, Wis.

Aleah Hunter, 19, representing the Trempealeau County Fair, was named fourth runner-up. She is the daughter of Mark and Dee Ann Hunter from Galesville, Wis.

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair takes place Aug. 1-11 in West Allis.

Source: Wisconsin State Fair

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

5°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 15º

Night 0º

6.56 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, January 18, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 18, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 18, 2024

Jan 18, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 17, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 17, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 17, 2024

Jan 17, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024

Jan 16, 2024

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW