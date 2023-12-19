Sponsored By
Ag in the Classroom built from the ground up

Nebraska’s Ag in the Classroom coordinator was recognized by NEFB with its highest honor, the Silver Eagle.

Curt Arens

December 19, 2023

Papers with stories on them written by children
CONNECTING WITH STUDENTS: Paula Peterson and her family have been connecting with area students for years through Ag in the Classroom and the Ag Pen Pals program, bringing the farm to the students and hosting them on their farm near Waverly, Neb. All the while, they answer questions and educate youth about where their food, fuel and fiber come from. Curt Arens

Paula Peterson loves bringing her farm work to school, or having the school come to her farm. For the past 15 years, she and husband Tom, who farm near Waverly, Neb., have been taking calves, sheep and other furry farm critters to students in classrooms in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Prague, Ceresco and Howells — and hosting some of those same students on the farm as well.

Through the Agriculture in the Classroom program, they have connected with teachers, students and schools — basically bringing the farm to the students and building bridges between those youth, their teachers and the farm, where their food comes from.

That’s why Peterson has so many complimentary things to say about Ellen Hellerich, who was honored this year at the 106th Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) convention with the organization’s highest award, the Silver Eagle.

Longtime coordinator

Hellerich served as the statewide program coordinator for Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom from 1984 until 2011. The program in Nebraska was basically built by Hellerich and her team.

“Because of Ellen Hellerich, we farmers have a platform to share our farms with students all over the state,” Peterson says. “This free-to-the-teacher program has impacted multitudes of students and teachers over the past 15 years that our family has been a part of Ag in the Classroom.

“Not only are the students impacted by our pen pal friendships, but their families and their teachers also get to see a sliver of a life not many see in their day-to-day lives,” Peterson adds. “I love the comments I get from parents who visit our farm about how they remember visiting their grandparents’ farms as kids and are so happy to have that opportunity for their children.”

Courtesy of NEFB - Ellen Hellerich, Silver Eagle award winner for 2023, poses with her husband, Gary, and NEFB President Mark McHargue

HONORABLE: Ellen Hellerich, Silver Eagle award winner for 2023, poses with her husband, Gary (right), and NEFB President Mark McHargue at the 106th annual NEFB convention in Kearney, Neb.

In a Nebraska Farm Bureau video, Hellerich talked about how she got the job as coordinator. “I interviewed for the job,” she said, “but didn’t know what it entailed, what I actually was going to do.”

Ag in the Classroom at the time was new, so when she was hired, Hellerich was tasked with developing the program in Nebraska from the ground up, with support from the University of Nebraska and NEFB.

She said in the interview that attending national conferences helped her team learn about lesson plans and new activities to try, including the Ag Pen Pals program, which matches classrooms and teachers with farmers as pen pals.

“I had contact with Farm Bureau members, so we got the names of farmers and ranchers so we could start this program,” Hellerich said. “We sent out letters, and I would have been happy if I had 50 responses. But we got 100-plus from farmers and ranchers, so then I had to go out and get 100 teachers.”

An elite program

Hellerich believes that Nebraska has one of the elite such programs in the country, and she credits the support from UNL and Farm Bureau with that success. Her advice for the future was simple.

“Continue,” she said. “Continue the good work. Reach as many students and classrooms and teachers as you can, and don’t forget about the students who will be teachers. Continuing that contact with farmers and ranchers is very, very important.”

Hellerich and her husband, Gary, farm near Valparaiso, Neb., growing corn and soybeans, along with Angus cattle. They have three grown children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Other awards from the annual Farm Bureau convention included the Collegiate Discussion Meet championship, which went to Abygail Streff, Pierce, Neb.; and the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet championship, which went to Joe Melnick, Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau.

Josh and Jill England, Hall County Farm Bureau, were honored with the Excellence in Agriculture award. Ryan Musgrave, Ong, Neb., won the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement in Agriculture award.

Learn more at nefb.org.



Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.




Recommended

